ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Sens. Hoeven, Cramer say US ‘can do more to help Ukraine’

By Brooke Williams, Nicholas Quallich
KX News
KX News
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0MKr_0ehBzPqr00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress virtually on Thursday.

In his address, Zelensky asked members for the United States’ continued help in the fight against Russia. He said he’s grateful for the help from the U.S. so far, but pressed for more.

The U.S. has worked with other Western and Western-allied nations to impose what are jointly some of the toughest sanctions ever leveled against a country.

Zelensky also asked for a no-fly zone to be established over Ukrainian skies.

Sen. Kevin Cramer offered his thoughts after Zelensky’s address.

“I, frankly, think that we ought to let the requests of President Zelensky be more important to us than the reactions of President Putin. We as a nation, for too long, allowed the bully to dictate the terms of our engagement; that should not be the case,” Cramer said.

Cramer said the vast majority of his colleagues don’t support the no-fly zone, adding that at this point we are not engaging with personnel in this war.

Sen. John Hoeven, in a press release , outlined additional actions he believes the U.S. should take to support Ukraine. He also said the following:

“President Zelenskyy is showing real leadership, and the people of Ukraine are doing a tremendous job as they bravely defend their nation,” said Hoeven. “The U.S. can and should expand our efforts to push back against this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We need to provide needed military equipment for Ukraine to continue to defend itself. At the same time, we need to put the greatest amount of pressure possible on the Putin regime, which can be accomplished both through increased sanctions and by expanding U.S. energy production to further isolate Russia from the global economy. To this end, the Biden administration needs to take the handcuffs off our energy producers, enabling them to utilize America’s vast energy resources to strengthen the security of the U.S. and our allies and cut the revenue going to the Kremlin.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Minot man pleads guilty to felony murder in overdose death

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges resulting from the overdose death of a 16-year-old girl. Thirty-three-year-old Mark Rodgers Jr. entered pleas Wednesday to felony murder of a minor, tampering with evidence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a premises for drug use. Rodgers is accused […]
MINOT, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
John Hoeven
Daily Mail

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't applaud Zelensky's speech and reaches for her cell phone - while Madison Cawthorn misses HALF the remarks and says 'emotion shouldn't guide foreign policy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday morning left most lawmakers in the chamber in awe of his bravery and some were even nearly reduced to tears -- but two Republican firebrands seemed largely unaffected. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was spotted checking her phone while her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump was ready to give Putin what he wanted. We now have a president on the right side.

No one should forget or underestimate the degree to which President Donald Trump empowered Russian aggression. “President Trump at a pretty critical period withheld military assistance to Ukraine,” which was “desperate for it at that particular junction, basically to get [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a personal favor,” former Russia adviser (and witness in the Ukraine extortion impeachment) Fiona Hill said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States. And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin has 'played Joe Biden like a drum'

Donald Trump condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and predicted a "major war in Europe" but partially blamed Joe Biden and "delinquent" Nato leaders for the crisis. Addressing an adoring crowd in Orlando, Florida, the former US president attacked Mr Biden as "weak and incompetent" and said: "Putin is playing Biden like a drum".
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sens#Ukrainian#Western#American
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
TIME

What Russian Sanctions Mean for Joe Biden’s Presidency

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe Biden is a product of the Cold War era. With Russian tanks rolling across Ukraine, that fact is starting to seem less like a relic and more a reward after five decades in Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Even Republicans think Lindsey Graham’s Putin rhetoric went too far

Sen. Lindsey Graham has a reputation as a serious Republican voice on matters for foreign policy. It’s why the South Carolinian is often sought out by Sunday public-affairs shows, especially during international crises. And that’s unfortunate because his reputation is a mirage. I’m reminded of a good piece Michael...
FOREIGN POLICY
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy