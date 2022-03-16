ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-day kindergarten bill runs into trouble on House floor

idahoednews.org
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House quickly brought up — and then abruptly set aside — a $46 million all-day kindergarten bill Wednesday. The House will not vote on the bill until Friday. But the sudden about-face illustrated that one of Gov. Brad Little’s cornerstone K-12 bills has run into trouble on the House...

www.idahoednews.org

