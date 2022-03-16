All-day kindergarten bill runs into trouble on House floor

The pandemic has been challenging for parents and their children. Many got by thanks to the coronavirus pandemic-era federal programs that offered additional measures to help keep families afloat. These efforts, like the child tax credit, stimulus checks, and the expanded federal free lunch program, kept food on the table for thousands of families. But in the coming weeks, that federal waiver that provides extra funding to states to provide free lunch to kids K-12, regardless of their income, is likely to expire. The popular program that has helped tens of millions of kids might simply go away. Why? Political bickering. Amid a showdown over the federal government’s funding, it’s been reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking the extensions of these programs.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO