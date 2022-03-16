2 in 3 Arkansas college students are planning a sober Spring Break this year, survey finds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Contrary to widely held assumptions about the bad behavior of party-loving “spring breakers,” a survey of 3,145 college students by RecoveryFirst.org found that almost half nationally (47%) planning to go on spring break this year will not be drinking any alcohol.

The percentage of students planning to abstain was even higher in Arkansas, at 67%.

Along with other alcohol-free lifestyle trends, the idea of a sober lifestyle appears to be increasing in popularity among young people today. According to the report, Generation Z is drinking less than their parents’ generation did when they were young. One of the suggested reasons is a growing health and wellness movement, which means young people may be more concerned about their bodies, and how alcohol may negatively affect them.

According to the survey, spring breakers from Arkansas and Delaware are the most likely to stay sober this year, with two-thirds declaring sobriety. Comparatively, only 15% of students from New Hampshire plan on staying sober.

The survey also broke down which destinations non-spring breakers will be avoiding this year due to too many students and the results were as follows:

Miami: 32%

Daytona Beach: 17%

South Padre Island: 14%

Cancún: 14%

Cabo San Lucas: 12%

Panama City Beach: 12%

An infographic showing sober spring breaker statistics in every state is available here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.