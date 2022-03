If it were up to Baker Mayfield, and the Cleveland Browns did decide to move him this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts would be his preferred landing spot. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the Cleveland Browns became the third team to be given permission to talk to embattled but very talented Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The three-time Pro Bowler is back on the trade block after a grand jury decided against bringing formal criminal charges against him in relation to nine separate allegations of sexual assault.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO