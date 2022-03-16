ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner reacts to NYC vaccination mandate, new CBA

By Randy Miller
NJ.com
NJ.com
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

TAMPA — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was in playful mood during his annual spring training interview joking with writers and even making fun of himself. When he spotted his mug in a TV camera, he blurted out, “Do I look that bad?”. It’s been a long last...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies find their new centerfielder in old friend

Odubel Herrera was done with the Philadelphia Phillies. After his domestic violence suspension in 2019, and a suspension that took up the remainder of the year, he was persona non grata in Philadelphia. Herrera did not appear in the majors at all in 2020 and began the 2021 campaign in Triple-A as the Phillies were just waiting for his contract to expire.
MLB
FanSided

Braves caught Freddie Freeman off-guard with Matt Olson trade

The New York Post reported that Freddie Freeman and his team were caught off-guard by the Atlanta Braves decision to trade for Oakland A’s Matt Olson. The Matt Olson trade to Atlanta seemed to shock all involved, as even Olson seemed a little awestruck as he reacted to the “bittersweet” move back home to Georgia.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Braves GM visibly upset after trading for Freddie Freeman’s replacement

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos having to address the media after trading for Freddie Freeman’s replacement Matt Olson in a deal with the Oakland Athletics was hard to watch. It was a tough day for Atlanta Braves fans, as general manager Alex Anthopoulos traded for Freddie Freeman’s replacement...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Randy Levine
Person
Brian Cashman
ClutchPoints

Braves add former Astros World Series champ on 2-year deal

The Atlanta Braves had a busy offseason. They have been one of the most popular teams when it comes to free agent rumors and marquee trades, but on Tuesday it was announced that the team signed a player who will not steal many headlines. However, this player could end being an underrated pickup in the long run.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Did Yankees pass on Brett Gardner with new signing?

TAMPA — Brett Gardner wasn’t at Yankees camp when it opened Sunday. And when Tim Locastro appeared on the field taking batting practice — fresh off signing a one-year, big-league deal with the club — it was fair to question whether Gardner would ever play for the Yankees again.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson gets brutally honest on beef with Gerrit Cole after trade to Yankees

The New York Yankees made a trade splash when they acquired Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. One of the first reactions from Yankees fans was one of surprise, as not many expected Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa to be trade targets of the club. However, another initial reaction was one of curiosity. How would Donaldson, who called out Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for his perceived role in the sticky substance scandal in baseball last season, fit into the clubhouse? Donaldson answered some of those questions on Monday ahead of New York’s first official Spring Training workout, as reported by Pete Caldera of northjersey.com.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Cba#Mets#The Boston Red Sox
247Sports

New York Mets star Pete Alonso's wife posts video of car accident scene

New York Mets star Pete Alonso escaped a vehicle accident over the weekend without injury after his truck flipped three times before coming to a crashing halt. Alonso's wife, Haley, posted a video from the aftermath Monday on Instagram showing the damage to the first baseman's truck. Alonso said Monday...
MLB
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: Here’s how Astros pulled him back in

Carlos Correa, the top free agent shortstop on the market, is suddenly favored to head back to the Houston Astros. Here’s how that came to be. Correa’s contract demands haven’t done him any favors on the free agent market, at least not with opposing front offices, even though he’s worth the asking price. A decade-long deal is tough to come by in this free agent environment, unless you’re Corey Seager.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Matt Olson’s instant reaction to trade to Braves

The Atlanta Braves made a blockbuster MLB trade on Monday to bring first baseman Matt Olson to the organization, offloading a haul of top prospects to the Oakland Athletics. After the news of the trade broke, Olson spoke to reporters and broke down his emotions about leaving Oakland and joining a World Series contender.
MLB
Albany Herald

Home of the Brave: What's next for Freddie Freeman?

First baseman Freddie Freeman remained unsigned Monday but the Atlanta Braves appear to be moving forward as defending World Series champions without him. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said the deal he executed to acquire Oakland A's All-Star Matt Olson for multiple prospects was more emotional than any transaction in his career.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Popculture

Atlanta Braves Make Blockbuster Trade That Impacts Freddie Freeman's Future

It looks like Freddie Freeman will be moving on from the Atlanta Braves. On Monday, the Braves announced they have made a trade with the Oakland Athletics, acquiring the first Baseman Matt Olson in exchange for top prospects catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Christan Pache, 2021 first-round pick Ryan Cusick and Minor League pitcher Joey Estes. Olson will replace Freeman who has been with the Braves since 2010.
MLB
FOX Sports

Josh Donaldson helps Yankees, but Twins got best of big deal

Most trades nowadays are some version of "big-leaguer for assortment of prospects," so whenever two clubs pull off a blockbuster deal composed entirely of MLB players, it’s a refreshing change of pace. That's what happened Sunday, when the New York Yankees acquired infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and...
MLB
NBC Sports

Here is the Phillies' 2022 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise nine Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, March 19 against the Blue Jays and ending April 5 against the Pirates, three days before the Phillies open the regular season at home against the A's. Here are the nine (all game times...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Bryce Harper Wants the Phillies to Sign a Former Cub, Kris Bryant Or Kyle Schwarber

Harper wants the Phillies to sign former Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bryce Harper is looking for the Philadelphia Phillies to sign some former Chicago Cubs players. Specifically, Harper would like the Phillies to sign Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and good friend Kris Bryant. “I think all three...
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge vaccine question looms over 2022 Yankees season

It’s almost impossible to believe that fate has found a new way to derail the Yankees‘ pursuit of a championship, but the sequel to “Coronavirus Ruins Gerrit Cole’s First Season” and “Cloud of Bugs Ends 2007 Title Run” seems just as unpleasant. As...
MLB
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
189K+
Followers
99K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy