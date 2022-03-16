West Monroe man arrested after assaulting his mother and 15-year-old niece

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance located at the 100 block of Hartford Place. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and secured their statement.

Nicholas Freeland

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

The victim advised deputies that they and their adult live-in son were involved in a verbal altercation and it became physical. The victim stated that 25-year-old Nicholas Freeland pinned them to their bed and twisted their arm. The victim also mentioned that Freeland battered their 15-year-old granddaughter when she attempted to separate the victim and Freeland.

The granddaughter advised deputies that Freeland grabbed her by the throat and repeatedly pushed her and threw her on the bed. Deputies noticed red marks on the victim and granddaughter, matching their statements.

Contact was made with Freeland and he chose to remain silent. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Freeland was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and Cruelty to Juveniles.

