MLB

Royals sign pitcher Zack Greinke to 1-year deal

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have signed pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year deal. According to multiple reports, Greinke's deal is thought to be worth $13 million, pending a physical. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...

NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: White Sox Linked to A's Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

Sox linked to A's Manaea, Montas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Oakland A's fire sale is underway, and the White Sox are among the reported bidders lining up. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the White Sox are among the teams talking to Oakland about potential trades for pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Rockies, Kris Bryant Talk Is ‘Real': MLB Rumors

Rockies, Kris Bryant talk is 'real' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumors connecting former Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant to the Colorado Rockies continues to billow. A day after reports that the Rockies were "aggressively pursuing" the 2016 MVP and talks had reached the "ownership level," Mark Feinsand...
MLB
Ken Rosenthal
Zack Greinke
Jon Heyman
ClutchPoints

Rockies going all in on free agent Kris Bryant

The Colorado Rockies are aggressively pursuing Kris Bryant, per John Heyman on Twitter. Colorado has struggled to consistently see postseason action over the years and was near the bottom of NL West last season after dealing away former star Nolan Arenado prior to the 2021 campaign. Now that Trevor Story is on the free agent market, the Rockies are in need of offense. Bryant would likely thrive in the high altitude of Coors field and would fit nicely in the middle of the Rockies lineup.
MLB
NESN

Carlos Rodon signs two-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports that the San Francisco Giants have inked a two-year deal with Carlos Rodon worth $44 million. In 2021, Rodon finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting. He went 13-5 in 24 starts with a 2.37 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. Rodon had 185 strikeouts and 36 walks through 132.2 innings pitched.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to seven-year, $182 million deal

Kris Bryant has found a new home, one that will likely treat him — and his bat — well. Bryant has agreed to a seven-year deal with the Rockies, as first reported by MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The deal is reportedly worth $182 million and contains a full no-trade clause.
MLB
Salina Post

AP Source: Royals sign RHP Greinke to $13M contract for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals agreed with six-time All-Star Zack Greinke on a $13 million contract for this season, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The...
MLB
KESQ

RHP Martinez signs 1-year deal with Padres

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Padres to finalize a deal that was delayed by the Major League Baseball lockout. Martinez and the Padres were closing in on an agreement Dec. 1, but it wasn’t finished before the lockout began that night. The deal includes player options for 2023, 2024 and 2025. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club placed left-hander Adrian Morejon on the 60-day injured list. Martinez had a 1.62 ERA for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan in 2021. He spent the last four seasons in Japan, pitching first for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and then the SoftBank Hawks.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles sign veteran Chris Owings to minors deal

The Orioles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran infielder/outfielder Chris Owings to a minor league pact and invited him to MLB camp. Owings, 30, appeared in 21 games with the Rockies last season and turned in a huge .326/.420/.628 batting line in 43 plate appearances before a broken thumb required surgery and ended his season. He hit .268/.318/.439 in a similarly small sample with the Rox during 2020.
MLB
