Midland County deputies donate "No Shave" funds to Open Door

The Midland County Sheriff's office participates in "No Shave November" each year. The funds raised in 2021 was donated to the Open Door recently. (Photo Provided by Sheriff's Office)

Midland's Open Door has received around $850 from the Midland County Sheriff's office after an annual fundraising effort.

Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said the Open Door was awarded funds raised during a "No Shave November" campaign because of the entity's close working relationship with local law enforcement.

"(Open Door was) selected as the recipient due to their assistance ... and their important outreach work in the community through assisting those in crisis with temporary shelter, providing daily meals to those in need, and other services," Greene said.

Each year, the Midland County Sheriff’s office aims to donate funds to a nonprofit through “No Shave November,” when deputies donate $2 each day that they do not shave their respective beards.

The 2021 campaign also dubbed Sergeant Kendal Kobel as the participant with the “best beard." The title was earned after deputies donated $2 each to place a vote for the best beard.