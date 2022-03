Kimora Lee Simmons was initially on the side of her husband, Tim Leissner, in a fraud case against her hip-hop mogul ex, Russell Simmons — but things have drastically changed. Last year, Russell filed suit against the couple alleging Leissner used some of his shares in the Celsius energy drink company they shared so that Leissner could pay off his mounting debts. Leissner is currently up against a series of federal charges, including conspiracy to launder money in a separate case. Leissner and Kimora denied the charges and alleged that Russell had been aggressive and threatening toward her in the past. But now, Leissner may not be as squeaky clean as Kimora thought.

