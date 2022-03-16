How’d they fit 24 tools into this little keychain?

The 24-in-1 Tool Keychain ($6.99) from Amazon. (Amazon)

When did keychains get so soft? Back in my day, real Americans used a Bowie knife as a keychain and knew how to deal with the myriad deep cuts and puncture wounds that came from using a dangerous blade to keep your keys in one place.

Guess we’ll have to make do with this 24-in-1 multitool instead. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this 1.14” x 2.76” keychain moonlights as a screwdriver, wire stripper, wrench, ruler, bottle opener, bike spoke key, lanyard hole, and more, and is small enough to fit in your pocket or wallet.

From camping trips to backyard BBQs where the fun relies on the removal of bottle caps, the amount of work you can squeeze out of this thing is endless.

With a dirt-cheap price tag practically screaming “take me home, mortal!”, this 24-in-1 multitool can be yours for $6.99.