Spring training is underway, and even an abbreviated spring schedule provides an opportunity for the Boston Red Sox to address some areas of concern heading into 2022. Yes, a 99-day lockout limited what the Red Sox, and the other 29 teams around Major League Baseball, really could accomplish in the offseason. Boston did make some moves, bringing outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Boston in exchange for Hunter Renfroe and adding back-end rotation and bullpen depth with the arrivals of Michael Wacha, an injured James Paxton and veteran Rich Hill.

