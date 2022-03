Why say “that’s odd,” when you can say, “that’s an anomaly”? Maybe it’s because you’re trying to look more intelligent. A study by the education platform Preply, found that nearly three in five people have used complex vocabulary to appear smarter. Often, it’s to make an impression. The survey found that seven in 10 said they had used complex vocabulary to impress someone in a professional setting, most often their boss and colleagues.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO