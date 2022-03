Get out of town for some entertainment that's a bit less intense than SXSW. Well, sure, there's so much going on within this city that's worth attending – at South by Southwest or otherwise. But maybe you feel like getting the hell outta Dodge – or, actually, Austin – for some kinder, gentler entertainment while our overgrown epicenter is all media-frenzied? Exurbs, we've got 'em! And they've got some gambits of potential delight for you to partake of, far from any madding crowd. Here, for instance, are five of them.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO