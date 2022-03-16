ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa DNR investigating wastewater spill in Sioux Center

By John Murphy
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are investigating an incident in Sioux Center.

According to the release, an unknown amount of wastewater from a packing plant reached a tributary of the West Branch of the Floyd River south of Sioux Center.

The manager of Sioux-Preme Packing noticed the discharge from a partly open pipe valve this morning while preparing to land apply wastewater to a nearby field. The discharge may have started yesterday. The company estimates 5,000 gallons discharged. Most soaked into the field, but some flowed into the tributary.

DNR staff will be checking the area and stream conditions this afternoon. DNR does not expect to find a fish kill.

DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action.

