ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

11 strategies to elevate business search engine rankings

By Fast Company Executive Board
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to a company’s ability to rank the highest on the internet and get the attention of new customers, there is no one-size-fits-all strategy for branding a business. If you are considering how your company might benefit from partnering with an SEO or marketing firm that has the potential...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

How to Write Meta Descriptions to Optimize Your Search Engine Results

Search engines enable access to an assortment of information necessary to satisfy our mental appetite. Google processes over [8.5 billion searches] each day. With so much search traffic, websites are in a constant battle to engage with more target audiences than the others. A major approach to help optimize the click-through rates of a website is by using appropriate ‘Meta Descriptions’ This article shall explore Meta Descriptions in depth. From what they are and why they are of relevance to your web pages, to learning ways of implementing them successfully, and finally, a list of tools on the web to analyze the accuracy of your meta descriptions.
INTERNET
New Haven Register

How to Find the Best Growth Strategy for Your Business

With only two episodes left, this week’s episode of Going Public features all four companies attempting to take their growth plans to the next level. Watch the ninth episode right now by clicking here. TREBEL meets with Alejandro Grisi, one of Mexico’s most prolific businessmen, as well as other...
ECONOMY
komando.com

Security alert: 9 apps caught stealing personal data

Smartphones are so intertwined into our daily lives that if you misplace yours or it gets stolen, it will be more than just an inconvenience. Tap or click here to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead). Possibly thousands of photos, contacts and messages...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Engines#Marketing Strategies#Marketing Agency#Content Marketing#Marketing Strategy#Seo#Tyson Group 3
shefinds

4 Security Settings You Have To Check Immediately On Gmail

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
INTERNET
Fast Company

8 Consumer habits that will change your online content

Website visitors have certain habits you need to understand to remain relevant and competitive in the online business world. These habits include reading on mobile devices, scanning content (instead of reading every word), and craving organization, among others. Understanding these habits can help you tweak your content accordingly to meet...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Shopify exec: The 4 secrets of successful digital-first companies

At its simplest, work involves exchanging time and effort for a paycheck. But is it really that balanced? For as long as we can remember, employees also committed to living within commuting distance of their office—which meant their work dictated where they lived, socialized, and laid roots. Multiple generations have been tethered to one place simply because of a corporate office lease.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

8 ways to find and hire exceptional talent other companies overlook

Our new virtual world has increased the need for multifaceted candidates who can quickly adapt to new environments and maneuver remote workplaces with strong communication and time management skills. Some of the top candidates who can overcome the challenges of remote work and thrive are self-starters who have taken less traditional paths to teach themselves new skills.
JOBS
CBS News

Companies race to build "digital twins" in the metaverse

As the metaverse rapidly expands, major businesses and brands are picking up the tools needed to fill the virtual void and deliver immersive online experiences. Adobe, known for its photo- and video-editing software, released a "metaverse playbook" on Tuesday and announced partnerships with Coca Cola, NASCAR, Epic Games and NVIDIA on a range of metaverse-related projects. Adobe told CBS MoneyWatch that hundreds of brands are already using its existing 3D tools to create interactive content, adding that demand for tools used to create photorealistic replicas of their products grew 100% from a year ago.
RETAIL
Fast Company

Six ways to retain your best talent

Retaining employees is a matter of utmost importance in any company. It is not only important for the company’s growth, but also for the employees themselves. When it comes to retaining employees, it’s important to consider how you can make your company stand out from other businesses. Some companies use perks and incentives to motivate their employees to work harder and stay longer with them. These incentives can be anything from financial rewards to time off or even a chance at an exciting new job opportunity with the company.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to build capacity for innovation

Tim Brown is the chair of IDEO, the iconic Palo Alto-based design firm. In this episode of the ‘New Human Movement,’ Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini discuss how to build a deep capacity for innovation in our organizations.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motley Fool

How Roku Will Keep Growing Revenue Per User

Roku's average revenue per user (ARPU) climbed above $40 last year, but there's still room to improve. CEO Anthony Wood points out several areas of the operating system where it can improve monetization. And Roku's planning to spend heavily in 2022 to get there. You’re reading a free article with...
TECHNOLOGY
The New Yorker

What Google Search Isn’t Showing You

When I recently Googled “best toaster” on my phone, thinking about replacing the appliance in my apartment kitchen, the search immediately yielded a carrousel of images of products from various high-design brands: Balmuda, Hay, Smeg. (Guilty: I had definitely searched for the Japanese Balmuda’s steam-enabled toasters before.) Lower down on the results page were ads for online retailers such as Amazon and Wayfair, then another carrousel of “Popular Toasters” with user-review metrics, then a list of suggested queries under the heading “People also ask.” (“Is it worth buying an expensive toaster?” “You can’t gain much beyond the $100 models,” an answer pulled from CNET reads.) Swiping down further, I reached aggregated listicles clearly designed to exploit Google’s search algorithm and profit from affiliate marketing: toaster tips from Good Housekeeping, the “4 best toaster ovens of 2022” from Wirecutter. Further down still was a map of toasters that could be purchased in physical proximity to my apartment. I felt lost among the suggestions, awash in information and yet compelled by none of it.
CELL PHONES
pymnts.com

Digital Economy Payments: Going Digital To Pay For Travel And Restaurant Dining

Report: U.S. Consumers Take Mobile Payments With Them as They Get Back to Restaurants and Travel. Half of all travel-related purchases were made using mobile devices in February, showing that consumers are taking their digital payment habits with them as return to the physical world. The February PYMNTS’ Digital Economy Payments examines the payments behaviors of 3,250 U.S. consumers to find that consumers are giving up the PCs and laptops for mobile devices and digital wallets.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

What is Web3.0?! Explaining the Future of the Internet

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, initially referred to Web 3.0 as the Semantic Web, with the goal of creating a more autonomous, intelligent, and open internet. Data will be decentralized, which is a significant improvement over the present generation of the internet (Web 2.0), in which data is mostly held in centralized repositories. For this to occur, programs must comprehend information theoretically and culturally. The semantic web and artificial intelligence (AI) are the two pillars of the web's development.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy