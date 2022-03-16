ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation is costing American household budgets $296 more a month

By Digital Team
 14 hours ago
Inflation is costing the average U.S. household an additional $296 per month. Moody’s Analytics analysis based this figure on the latest reading on consumer prices. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, compared with a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of...

BUSINESS
