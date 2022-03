SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A warm storm is moving through Northern California with some historic impacts. While the amount of rain and snow is on the lighter side, the fact that it's raining is important for areas of Northern California. At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, light rain was recorded for the Downtown Sacramento location. This is the first rain since Jan. 7, at this location. It had been 66 consecutive days without rain during the rainy season, breaking a previous record of 52 dry winter days set in 2013-14.

