Do any of you Outsiders out there just so happen to double as Michiganders? If so, you’ll be happy to know that the Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival is back for 2022. Who else is in the mood for some Michigan beer? That’s exactly what you’ll find this weekend at the 2022 Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival. Not only will you be able to try more than 150 fresh, local beers from Michigan’s finest breweries, you’ll also be able to try some ciders, meads, and wines. And that’s not all — those who attend the event can take part in various indoor and outdoor activities.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO