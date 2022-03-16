ArriveSafe program returns in time for St. Patrick’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ArriveSafe program will return for the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.



Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that ArriveSafe will return for the first time in years due to COVID-19. The program is in partnership with Heidelberg Distributing, Budweiser and Key-Ads.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around one out of three crash fatalities on the St. Patrick’s Day period involved a drunk driver in 2020.



The ArriveSafe program will offer free Uber rides home for Montgomery County residents up to a $50 value and will run from Thursday at 6 a.m. through Sunday at 6 a.m.



The program’s goal is to allow people to have as much fun as they want and still get home safely.



Heck, Jr. said, “After having fun at Dublin’s Pub, at Flannagan’s, somewhere else on St. Patrick’s Day, do you want to really go and be arrested and go to the police station and jail in handcuffs in the backseat of a cruiser, or would you rather go home after having so much fun in an Uber car for free? Remember the life you save may be your own.”



The program will not cost the taxpayers money either.



He said, “It is not something that we’re asking contributions for, although I will say, Heidelberg and Budweiser has been very supportive of this program, but it’s also paid for money seized from drug dealers, so it’s giving back to the community and there’s no taxpayers money involved. So again, it’s a no-brainer to me that people should take advantage of this.”



The phone number for the service is (937) 449-9999.

