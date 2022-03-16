ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Cadence Bank on Poplar robbed

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YT3s4_0ehBwYKf00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cadence Bank branch at 6515 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis was robbed Wednesday, police said.

The suspect handed the clerk a note and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He was wearing a New York Giants jersey with block clothing, a multicolored hat and a surgical mask, they said.

Earlier Wednesday the Bank of Bartlett on Highway 64 and Houston Levee also was robbed. Police have not indicated that the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

WREG

Suspects on run after robbing bank on HWY 64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bank robbery was reported in Lakeland on Wednesday morning. It happened at the Bank of Bartlett on Highway 64 and Houston Levee. The amount stolen has not been reported. Police say the suspects fled the scene quickly after taking the money. No arrests have been made at this time. Later Wednesday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two accused of shooting at police in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after being accused of shooting at police officers in Northeast Memphis Tuesday night. Police say they were investigating an area around 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Henrietta Road when shots were fired towards them. No injuries were reported. Shortly after, Joe Arnold, 25, and Franklin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thieves drive into store, take over $80k in merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a business burglary at the 4200 block of Elvis Presley on February 18 where over $80,000 worth of merchandise was taken. MPD posted this video on their facebook page, showing the thieves backing a truck into the store window. Police said when officers arrived, the suspects fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
WREG

Two named as persons of interest in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted by MPD for questioning relating to a Whitehaven shooting that happened over the weekend. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on March 12 in the 5400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. One man was found shot when MPD arrived on the scene. He did not survive his injuries. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Business fire reported off Chelsea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire on the 2600 block of Chelsea on Wednesday. Firefighter crews are on the scene and working to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police search for North Memphis burglary suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a home in North Memphis. According to Memphis Police, homeowners in the 600 block of Thomas received a notification of an activated burglar alarm at their home on March 3 around 9:30 p.m. The victim arrived to find a broken window and several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Raleigh rape suspect captured by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in a rape and burglary at a home in Raleigh last month. Officers were called to an alleged sexual assault Feb. 2 in the 3000 block of Royal Wood Drive, where someone forced his way into a home and assaulted the homeowner. Wednesday, police arrested Glen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

R. Bernard funeral home fined in cremation mixup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis funeral home was fined by the state in a consent order after a mixup involving cremated remains. R. Bernard Funeral Services on Lamar, the subject of the Netflix series “Buried By the Bernards,” was ordered to pay $7,475 in civil penalties and investigation costs to settle the claim. Attorney […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after shooting at North Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Tuesday after the U.S. Marshals Service says he shot a man near a North Memphis intersection. On December 5, 2021, Jorge Maldonado was shot to death near the intersection of Trezevant and Capewood. Authorities said another person was injured in this incident. A warrant out of Shelby County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ex-University of Memphis football team member reported missing

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis authorities are looking for a young man they say was last seen on March 12. Jeremy Boyland Jr., 19, was last seen around 11 p.m. in Cordova, Tennessee, officials in West Memphis said Tuesday. They say he was reported missing by family in Arkansas. Boyland was a University of […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Pedestrian struck on Barron Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were investigating a overnight crash involving a pedestrian. It happened overnight Wednesday around 1 a.m. on Barron Avenue, right on the edge of the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said a woman was struck by a car and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police had Barron blocked off between South […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, child hurt after crash at Park and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a crash at Park and Airways Wednesday afternoon. Police say one vehicle struck a pole. The crash happened before 1 p.m. An adult was pronounced deceased and a child was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. So far, police have not said what caused the crash. An MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cameras on victim’s car capture Xbox armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man trying to sell his son’s Xbox was robbed at gunpoint at a Hickory Hill Apartment complex Monday, and it was all caught on camera. Police said it happened in the middle of the day at Arbors of Hickory Ridge Apartments. “I know nothing about the apartment complex. I’ve never been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

State taking over finances in Mason, TN this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A month after a visit from the Tennessee Comptroller, the state is moving forward with plans to take over the city of Mason’s financial operations after years of reported mismanagement. “It hurt us I am saddened by the fact with how they’re doing it,” said Vice Mayor of Mason Virginia Rivers. A spokesperson with the Tennessee Comptroller […]
MASON, TN
WREG

One killed in gas station shooting on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A man was shot and killed overnight at the Marathon gas station on Lamar in the Airport Area. Police say it happened minutes before 2 a.m. at 3465 Lamar Avenue. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph autopsy rules death as homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-awaited autopsy results in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph were released Tuesday. According to the report, the 36-year-old rapper whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. lists the cause of death as “gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and torso.” The report does not make clear the exact number of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in carjacking at Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police said he pointed a gun at another man and stole his car in Whitehaven. Trudell Clark is charged with carjacking and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. According to police, back in December, the victim drove to Garden View Apartments on Whitaker Drive to meet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
