Tennessee Titans are Planning to Release Julio Jones

By Joe DiTullio
 14 hours ago
The Tennesse Titans are releasing wide receiver Julio Jones according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. It will go down as a post-June 1 cut, which will save the Titans $11.5 million in cap space. Jones, 33, is a former first-round...

