Idaho hospital locks down amid far-right protest

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 15 hours ago
A major hospital in Boise, Idaho, locked down on Tuesday after a far-right activist encouraged people to protest the facility over a child protection case.

Activist Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent in Idaho's gubernatorial race, called for the protest over a case that involved one of his family friends, warning that if the child was not returned to the family after a Tuesday hearing, “patriot groups” would take action, The Associated Press reported.

“I’m not OK with any of this — to be honest with you if justice was to be served, we would go into the hospital, take that baby and we would give it back to their mother,” Bundy said, according to the AP.

The 10-month-old child involved in the case had been temporarily removed from the custody of the family after officials said the baby was “suffering from severe malnourishment” and at risk of injury or death. The child's family also refused to allow police to conduct a welfare check after canceling a doctor's appointment, the AP added.

As a result of Bundy’s urging, St. Luke’s Health System announced that the Boise Medical Center would lock down and divert incoming patients to other facilities around 1:30 p.m on Tuesday, according to the wire service.

The Idaho State Police and Boise Police Department arrived at the facility for the protest, during which a few dozen demonstrators were stationed outside various doors and buildings. Most protesters stayed on the sidewalks, however.

By 3 p.m, the lockdown was lifted, the AP noted.

But Bundy, who has a reputation for participating in armed standoffs with law enforcement, according to the AP, was not present at Tuesday's protest. He was instead at a courthouse, on trial for charges of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers after allegedly refusing to leave the Boise Medical Center earlier in the week.

Comments / 9

Rae Brown
14h ago

This guy and the rest of the right wing extremists are trying to take over our Country little by little. And to protest about a child that was taken due to being malnourished and is getting medical care is absurd.

Reply(2)
5
Susan
10h ago

I would be curious to know more details of the situation. I am guessing there’s more to the story. Surely he can’t be demanding a malnourished baby be returned to neglectful parents?

Reply
4
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hill

Here's everything the US is sending to Ukraine's military

President Biden on Wednesday announced $800 million in new lethal aid for Ukraine, bolstering U.S. support to the ex-Soviet nation as it ends the third week fighting Russian forces. The latest tranche — part of the nearly $14 billion Congress appropriated for Ukrainian aid which Biden signed into law a...
MILITARY
The Hill

Zelensky challenges conscience of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confronted Americans on Wednesday with a graphic portrait of his country’s suffering in the face of Russian hostility, delivering an impassioned speech that challenged both the policies of the Biden administration and the conscience of a Congress that's now vowing to escalate its response. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
