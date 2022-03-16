$5,000 worth of items reported stolen from San Marcos outlet

(leezsnow/Getty Images)

San Marcos police are asking the community for help identifying multiple people that allegedly stole from the San Marcos Premium Outlets on Monday, March 14. At around 5:30 p.m., Monday, nine people reportedly stole $5,000 worth of items from Michael Kors and Bath & Body Works from the two stores, according to San Marcos senior communications specialist Nadine Bonewitz.

The number of people involved is still under investigation. San Marcos Police Department says they have nine photos of the alleged robbers that went into the stores on Monday, according to Bonewitz.

Bonewitz said over $3,000 worth of items was reported stolen from Michael Kors and almost $2,000 worth of items was reported taken from Bath & Body Works. The individuals pushed a store employee to the ground before driving away in a dark colored GMC Acadia with Michigan license plate C327255, according to a social media post.

Anyone with information about the robbery is to contact Detective Cormier at 512-754-2288 or ccormier@sanmarcostx.gov with the San Marcos police department.

