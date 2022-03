It seems like the Hitman TV show may be in development hell. Hitman is one of the most legendary gaming franchises out there thanks to its incredibly unique and compelling sandbox gameplay. It also has one of the most recognizable protagonists in gaming through Agent 47, but it's his cold nature and dry wit that make him stand out. Although he has an interesting backstory, he's not incredibly layered relative to some other gaming protagonists. Because of that, it has made him incredibly difficult to adapt. Still, the success of the games eventually led to two different and critically panned Hitman films with different actors playing Agent 47 both times. Despite failing at its first two attempts, Hollywood is trying to adapt Hitman for a third time via a Hulu TV series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO