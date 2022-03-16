ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rib Mountain, WI

Rib Mountain dog park temporarily closes

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PB1mx_0ehBvTxF00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Dogs in Rib Mountain will have to wait a bit before they have a chance to run and play at Sandy’s Bark Park.

The dog park closed at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will reopen after the grounds dry out and cleanup is completed.

The nearly 4-acre dog park opened in September 2018 at the corner of Oriole Lane and Highway R/Hummingbird Road (across the street from CoVantage Credit Union).

The park will reopen later this spring after the ground dries and conditions are safe for pets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Crews pull semi from ditch on Hwy. K north of Wausau

A portion of Hwy. K north of Wausau is closed to traffic Tuesday to allow crews to remove a semi tractor trailer from a ditch, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The closure is just north of the Lincoln/Marathon County line between Hwy. Q and Hwy. FF. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Bonus turkey harvest authorizations go on sale March 21, 2022.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin selling 2022 bonus turkey harvest authorizations on Monday, March 21, with a designated sale date for each zone. Previously known as leftover permits, bonus harvest authorizations are available for purchase through the DNR’s online license portal at...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow now accepting summer camp registration

Registration is now open for Stevens Point Area YMCA’s Camp Glacier Hollow, serving youths from 7 to 17 years of age. This year’s offering are: Resident Overnight Camps, Day Camps, Adventure Trips, Leaders in Training and Counselors in Training. Financial assistance is available, and applications are handled confidentially and discreetly. For youths ages 5-7, the Y offers Summer Vacation at the YMCA in Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: 1 dead in Hwy. 8 crash near Tomahawk

UPDATED (2:39 p.m.) – A 22-year-old Eagle River woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Hwy. 8 for more than six hours Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday west of Hwy. 51 at McCord Road near the town of McCord. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the victim was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Hwy. 8 when she crossed the center line into the path of a westbound semi tractor trailer.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy