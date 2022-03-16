Rib Mountain dog park temporarily closes

Wausau Pilot & Review

Dogs in Rib Mountain will have to wait a bit before they have a chance to run and play at Sandy’s Bark Park.

The dog park closed at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will reopen after the grounds dry out and cleanup is completed.

The nearly 4-acre dog park opened in September 2018 at the corner of Oriole Lane and Highway R/Hummingbird Road (across the street from CoVantage Credit Union).

The park will reopen later this spring after the ground dries and conditions are safe for pets.