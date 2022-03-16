ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spy x Family Will Be Dropping a Big Anime Update Soon

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSpy x Family has risen the ranks to become one of Shonen Jump's top manga. If you didn't know, the spy comedy is set to make its anime debut in a matter of weeks. This is why fans are ready to jump at any and all updates they can get on...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Strikes Hard With Garou

One awesome One-Punch Man cosplay is really striking hard and fast with a fierce new take on Garou the Hero Hunter. First introduced as a new villain seeking to eliminate all of the strong heroes, Garou has since become a major focal point of the Human Monster saga. Serving as the longest saga of the series to date, it began with Garou's introduction and soon exploded into a whole new conflict involving the full rosters of both the Hero and Monster Associations. It's been such a long fight, in fact, that even the newest chapters of the manga adaptation are still working through the climax.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Armors Up With Rebecca

One awesome One Piece cosplay artist is armoring up for battle with Rebecca! The Wano Country arc is currently in the middle of its climax in both the anime and manga releases for the series, and while the fights seem like the biggest in the franchise yet the series has had plenty of experience with the kind of world shaking fights and events seen here. The last time all of the Straw Hat crew members had gathered together for a massive war such as this was Dressrosa, which also featured a country locked in the midst of all kinds of wild shadow government work.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Life to Gojo's Special Marin Dream

One creative My Dress-Up Darling cosplay artist has brought Wakana Gojo's dream version of Marin Kitagawa to life with some dreamy work of their own! The Winter 2022 anime slate will soon be coming to an end in just a couple of weeks, and while there have been some major juggernauts to keep an eye on there have also been some sleeper hits that have taken off with fans in a surprising way. While there was hype for the anime's debut ahead of its full premiere, it's a whole new kind of world as My Dress-Up Darling has become one of the most notable anime releases of the season over the last few weeks.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Creator Shares Slick Dragon Ball Manga Cover

One of Dragon Ball's classic manga covers has gotten a cool new makeover from the creator behind Spy x Family! Akira Toriyama's original manga franchise continues to be one of the most popular action series running today, and it's such a big deal that Shueisha has actually begun celebrating its next monumental anniversary years before the anniversary actually kicks in. Dragon Ball's manga will officially be 40 years old in 2024, and Shueisha has begun slowly honoring the series' massive milestone with a new collaboration featuring many of the creators in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Director Explains Creator's Deeper Involvement for Part 2

Attack on Titan's director explained series creator Hajime Isayama's closer level of involvement with the second part of the fourth and final season! The anime is speeding towards its grand finale with each new episode, and that means there are some huge developments each time as the series continues to set up its final endgame plans. It's a much different case for the second part of the season than with the first that released last year, and the team behind the anime has had a much different approach to bringing it to life this time around. This includes even the manga's original creator, Hajime Isayama.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He's So Mean To Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have one of the best celebrity friendships. The two actors appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and Reynolds started a hilarious fake feud by continuously pushing for Jackman to cameo as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies. This has led to some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his new movie, The Adam Project, and recently had a chat with kid reporters Lyla and Luna (via Yahoo! Entertainment) and they asked him some hard-hitting questions like why he's so mean to Jackman, who they refer to as "The Greatest Showman."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Announces Release Date with Brand-New Poster

Spy x Family is about to become your new obsession. While the manga carries on its top-tier missions, Spy x Family is just about ready to make its plunge into television. It won't be much longer before its first season goes live, and fans admit the show will be one of this year's most anticipated. And now, a special poster has gone live with a vital piece of info fans can't afford to miss!
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Shinso's Newest Anime Look

Shinso might not be an official member of Class 1-A or Class 1-B in My Hero Academia, but the mind-controlling young hero was able to do some damage to both during the Joint Training Exercise Arc that took place in the fifth season of the anime adaptation. With Shinso set to play a role in the final battle of UA Academy, one cosplayer has decided to travel to the past to bring the young hero's trademark look to life with his new tech at hand.
COMICS
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Fan-Favorite Star to Get a New Series Based on His Life

Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series titled Bupkis. The story will be a gritty and stylized version of Davidson's own life story, and will be co-written by Davidson, Dave Sirus, and Crashing's Judah Miller. According to Deadline, who broke the story, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway Video banner and Universal Television. Per the report, Bupkis is described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."
TV SERIES
Vice

The PUMA x AMI collab has just dropped

The sportswear giant and Parisian label have created a collection for SS22 all about family (AKA fAMIly). Successful collaboration requires two points of view and one shared goal. It isn’t always an easy balance to strike, but it can sometimes work in the most unexpected places. For PUMA, a sportswear behemoth, and AMI, an independent Parisien label, it wasn’t hard to find this shared perspective in their distinct offerings. For SS22, the PUMA x AMI collection ties together the disparate strands of both brand identities to create something that is street-ready… with a certain je ne sais quoi.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Promo for Episode 86: Watch

Attack on Titan has released the promo for Episode 86 of the fourth and final season! The anime is quickly reaching the end of its run in just a couple of weeks, and the each episode has a lot of wait on its shoulders for setting up the final endgame to come. There are still so many questions left up in the air following Eren Yeager unleashing the Founding Titan's power on the rest of the world, and Mikasa and the final members of the Survey Scouts are now embarking on a new plan to some how put a stop to his mass genocide plan.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Live-Action 'Fullmetal Alchemist' Films Receive Full Trailer

The full trailer for the two sequels to the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist adaptation has just been released. Following the later arcs of the original manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation will feature a whole host of new characters, including Mackenyu Arata as Scar, Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao, Yuki Yamada as Solf J. Kimblee, Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley, Koji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong, Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong, Seiyo Uchino as Van Hohenheim, Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric, Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell, Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell, Kaoru Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell, Koboro Terada as Selim Bradley, Long Meng Rou as May Chang, and Haruhi Ryoga as Izumi Curtis.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Theory Points to Android 21's Arrival

The latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now out, and it teases a climax that will see a major final boss battle go down! Not only that, but a lot of fan theory is now speculating that a fan-favorite villain could be making a debut! That villain would be none other than Android 21, the evil female android that serves as the main antagonist of the popular Dragon Ball FighterZ video game!
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Creepily Brings Gyutaro To The Real World

Perhaps there has been no demon creepier in the history of the popular Shonen series, Demon Slayer, than Gyutaro, the top-tier demon who fought against Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps during the second season's Entertainment District Arc. While Gyutaro most likely won't be making a comeback to the Shonen series in the future considering how the latest season came to an end, one cosplayer has managed to resurrect the brother of Daki using some spot-on Cosplay that captures the terror of this blood obsessed demonic warrior.
COMICS
Variety

More Than 500 Dragon Ball Episodes Are Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Click here to read the full article. Crunchyroll is inviting fans of the Dragon Ball anime franchise to hop on their Flying Nimbus cloud — and stream more than 500 episodes of the fan-favorite series that were previously available only on Funimation. For the first time, Toei Animation’s “Dragon Ball,” “Dragon Ball Z” and “Dragon Ball GT” are now available to watch on Sony’s Crunchyroll streaming service in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The three series come to Crunchyroll as part of another wave of new content from Funimation, after Sony on March 1 announced that the two services would...
TV SERIES
MIX 107.9

‘The Boys’ Season 3 About To Drop Soon

  Recently, the trailer of season 3 of The Boys has dropped and has fans very excited about what’s to come. Karl Urban said, “We’re makin’ you sweat just a bit more.” The 3rd season of The Boys hits Amazon Prime on June 2nd. Many fans are interested in finding out what happens with the […]
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel' Poster Calls Upon Comic Book Nostalgia

The MCU has several notable projects coming up in the near future, with Ms. Marvel being one that is highly anticipated. The upcoming TV series will introduce fans to Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City and the MCU's first Muslim superhero. To celebrate the upcoming release date for the series, Marvel released its first trailer and a poster for Ms. Marvel.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Has Streamer's Highest Ratings of the Year

Last Friday saw the release of Netflix's latest original movie, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project. Harkening back to the likes of Amblin movies from the 1980s, and coming from two creative forces that are deeply engrained in Netflix's portfolio anyway, the film has already become a major hit for the streamer, posting their best stats of the year so far. The official Top 10 website for Netflix has been updated to reveal the first numbers for the film, revealing that The Adam Project was streamed 92.43 million hours in its first three days of release, making it the biggest movie debut on Netflix of 2022 and the biggest since Don't Look Up back in December.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Drops The Hammer With Nobara

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen fan is really bringing the hammer down with some excellent Nobara Kugisaki cosplay! Gege Akutami's original manga franchise is now enjoying a whole new universe of popularity as following the successful release of the anime's first season, the franchise is now readying to take over theaters with its new movie. Fans were quickly drawn to the anime's wild world of characters who each had a major chip on their shoulders, but there was probably no better example of this dynamic than Nobara Kugisaki and her motivations in the first season of the series.
COMICS

