Anne Hathaway’s Eye-Popping Jumpsuit Is Giving Major Disco Vibes

CharlotteObserver.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebs are setting aside separates and ditching predictable dresses for fun one-and-done jumpsuits. Stars pick styles that pump up the volume in bold colors,...

www.charlotteobserver.com

In Style

Kristen Stewart's Chanel Gown Is Completely Sheer from the Neck Down

Kristen Stewart wore a winning gown to accept an award-winning honor at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival last night. As a surefire way to get noticed on the red carpet, Stewart, who accepted the American Riviera Award for her outstanding achievement in American film, traded in the traditional sequins, metallic embellishments, and high-shine fabrics for a completely sheer look that was just as attention-grabbing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Looks So Grown-Up With Her New Dramatic Hair Makeover

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is changing things up when it comes to her hair color — she no longer has the same golden locks as her mom. The 17-year-old model decided to dye her hair a chestnut brown and she looks absolutely stunning. Leni showed off her new look on her Instagram page with her mom by her side as they proudly displayed their new covers for Harper’s Bazaar Germany. The dramatic hair change makes Leni’s gorgeous blue eyes twinkle even more — and we love the hot pink pants she paired with her...
HAIR CARE
Vogue

Zoë Kravitz Knows The Power Of A Jaw-Dropping LBD

If you’ve kept a watchful eye on The Batman press tour, you’ll have noticed one thing: Zoë Kravitz has only worn black. Not a hint of colour has made it into her red-carpet looks thus far, save the dazzling emerald earrings that jeweller and close pal Jessica McCormack lent her for the film’s New York premiere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Alex Perry
Person
Solange Knowles
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Malin Åkerman
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Hot Pink Curve-Hugging Gown With Sheer Gloves at SAG Awards

Salma Hayek lit up the SAG Awards red carpet in a hot pink gown that perfectly complemented her curves!. Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as she attended on behalf of the nominated film House Of Gucci. The 55-year-old slayed in a hot pink gown and sheer gloves while walking the red carpet at the kick off to awards season! The dress was an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. It then hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. Salma accessorized with sheer gloves that featured polka-dots and lots of diamonds on her rings and wrists. The Mexican star put her hair up in a messy-like ponytail and it was such a great choice for the elegant gown.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Halle Berry Channeled Her X-Men Character with an Asymmetric Pixie Cut at the Critics Choice Awards

Last night, at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, Halle Berry debuted a bold hairstyle that while new to the red carpet, is actually not entirely original. The actress's extreme asymmetric pixie cut with white-blonde streaks over her dark brunette roots channeled her former X-Men character Storm. Straightened strands were perfectly coiffed on one side, while the other was trimmed very short. She paired the new 'do with a black velvet suit, a white sheer corset, peep-toe pumps, and emerald statement earrings.
CELEBRITIES
#Jumpsuit#Design
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz Spotted Spending Alone Time Together At Justin Bieber’s Party

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz got their own booth at Justin Bieber’s party and spent hours talking one-on-one, a new report claims. Round two? Khloe Kardashian and rumored ex Trey Songz were spotted spending some alone time together at Justin Bieber’s party, sparking speculation that they may be rekindling their alleged romance. The two even got their own booth and spent hours talking one-on-one, according to Page Six. Their time spent together reportedly wasn’t a coincidence and the two had planned to see each other at the “Peaches” singer’s party. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe and Trey Songz’s reps for comments.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cate Blanchett Shows Some Skin In Plunging V-Neck Black Gown At SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett stole the show at the 2022 SAG Awards when she wore a plunging black gown on the red carpet. Cate Blanchett, 52, looked absolutely stunning at the 2022 SAG Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27, when she wore a sleeveless black gown with a deep V-neckline. Her dress featured a plunging bodice that revealed ample cleavage and was lined with large black stone embellishments.
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Ashley Graham Cuddles Up to Newborn Twins After Instagram Hiatus

From model to mom! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have shared sweet shots over the years since starting their family. The couple wed in August 2010, announcing on their ninth anniversary that their first child was on the way. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the A New Model author captioned her August 2019 Instagram reveal. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Looking for Their Dream Home: See Their ‘A-List Requirements’

Honey, I’m (almost) home! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on the market for a new home together. The Marry Me star, 52, and Triple Frontier actor, 49, are searching for their perfect dream home. The pair have “A-list requirements,” including that the place be “at least 20,000 square feet” with “at least three acres” of land, a source tells Us Weekly.
CELEBRITIES

