Anne Hathaway’s Eye-Popping Jumpsuit Is Giving Major Disco Vibes

Salma Hayek lit up the SAG Awards red carpet in a hot pink gown that perfectly complemented her curves!. Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as she attended on behalf of the nominated film House Of Gucci. The 55-year-old slayed in a hot pink gown and sheer gloves while walking the red carpet at the kick off to awards season! The dress was an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. It then hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. Salma accessorized with sheer gloves that featured polka-dots and lots of diamonds on her rings and wrists. The Mexican star put her hair up in a messy-like ponytail and it was such a great choice for the elegant gown.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO