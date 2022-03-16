Anne Hathaway’s Eye-Popping Jumpsuit Is Giving Major Disco Vibes

From model to mom! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have shared sweet shots over the years since starting their family. The couple wed in August 2010, announcing on their ninth anniversary that their first child was on the way. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the A New Model author captioned her August 2019 Instagram reveal. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”
