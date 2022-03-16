ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Candace Parker only fills out one March Madness bracket, and she's not picking her alma mater to win it all

By Meredith Cash
Insider
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9vne_0ehBv7rk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJpqh_0ehBv7rk00
Candace Parker with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

  • Candace Parker adheres to a strict "one bracket" policy during March Madness.
  • This year, she isn't picking her alma mater — the Tennessee Volunteers — to win the Big Dance.
  • The WNBA superstar told Insider she's betting on the South Carolina Gamecocks "to rise up and win."

Candace Parker only fills out one bracket ahead of the NCAA tournament.

And, based on what she told Insider, the WNBA superstar is pretty stringent about that policy.

"I'm all for filling out one bracket," Parker said. "That is my biggest thing in my group. You know, when I have friends that are in different [pools] and their brackets are different, I'm like, 'No, no, no — there's one bracket that you fill out.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184oIs_0ehBv7rk00
Parker with the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

"You gotta have your winner," she added.

This year, Parker's winner isn't who many might expect. The two-time NCAA champion and two-time AP Women's College Basketball Player of the Year isn't penciling in her alma mater to win the Big Dance.

Though Parker was impressed with her Tennessee Volunteers' "ability to battle adversity" throughout the season and finish with a four seed in the NCAA tournament, she noted that "they still have injuries" and may not be quite ready to contend for a national championship just yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TK9ne_0ehBv7rk00
From left: Tennessee's Jordan Walker, Sara Puckett, Tamari Key, Brooklynn Miles, and Jordan Horston.

AP Photo/Wade Payne

"Honestly, I think Tennessee surprised a lot of individuals this year — it surprised me this year with their rise," the two-time WNBA MVP said. "For me, a successful year for them, to be honest, would be an Elite Eight.... I think that that is a successful year based off of what they have overcome this year, the lessons they've learned, [and] the people that they have out."

And even though it "hurts her heart" to pick anyone but the Vols to win it all, Parker is picking a different Southeastern Conference squad to cut down the nets: the South Carolina Gamecocks. Led by National Player of the Year favorite Aliyah Boston, Dawn Staley's top-ranked squad has only suffered two losses on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyGbx_0ehBv7rk00
South Carolina Gamecock star Aliyah Boston.

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

"I'd like to see them be successful because they've had heartbreaks the last, I would say, even three years," Parker said. "They've had heartbreaks in COVID and then Aliyah Boston missed the [last-second layup during the 2021 Final Four], and they didn't win. Just seeing her face and how upset she was — and I'm a big believer in bouncing back. I've lost a lot of games by a last-second shot in my career, and it sucks."

"So I would like to see them rise up and win," she added.

That said, Parker knows better than to rule out her fiercest college rivals, the ever-dominant UConn Huskies, who have appeared in every Final Four since 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0RMP_0ehBv7rk00
Paige Bueckers (right) and freshman guard Azzi Fudd.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Though the Huskies struggled throughout the regular season as a result of an injury bug that took out much of their team — including reigning National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers — Geno Auriemma's squad has gotten healthy for when it matters most.

"I mean, everybody's talking about the Stanfords, the South Carolinas, the NC States, Louisville, and all that, but Connecticut's got their dogs back," Parker said. "Whatever one seed they're in the bracket with, it's not fair."

Ultimately, Parker picked the sixth-seeded Kentucky Wildcats to topple UConn in the Sweet Sixteen of her official bracket , which she filled out and shared as part of her joint effort with Degree to bring more attention to the women's NCAA tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYgEh_0ehBv7rk00
Parker with her bracket.

Degree

Through the "Bracket Gap Challenge," Parker and Degree are encouraging more fans to fill out brackets for the women's tourney by offering a top prize of $100,000.

"Something as little and simple as filling out a women's bracket will bring about more attention, more visibility, and more opportunities for these deserving women," she said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Win It All#The Tennessee Volunteers#Chicago Sky#Ap Photo#Ap Women#Tennessee Volunteers
WSPA 7News

Picking the perfect March Madness bracket

According to the Wizard of Odds, always pick the team with the higher-ranking seed, or lower number. For example, in the four games where a number 1 seed plays a number 16 seed, pick the number 1 seed. Of the 136 times a 1 seed has played a 16 seed, the number one seed won 135 times. 2018 saw the first number one seed lose to a 16 seed when University of Maryland, Baltimore County beat the University of Virginia.
GREENVILLE, SC
Washington Post

Here’s how to pick the tiebreaker for your 2022 March Madness men’s bracket

You’ve made your NCAA tournament men’s bracket selections — hopefully, using the Perfect Bracket. You’ve found the best upsets, analyzed the best bets to win it all and eliminated the vulnerable teams. Now all that is left to do is pick the tiebreaker, which is almost always the total number of points scored in the championship game. You could wing it — pick two numbers out of thin air and hope for the best — or follow our advice and focus your energy on more enterprising tasks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Madness -- or, how I filled out my NCAA Tournament bracket

Welcome to the official Alex Hickey 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket. What you are reading could go down as a historic document. If I get every game correct, I’ll win one of those contests that pays out millions. You’ll likely never hear from me again. In other words, it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Insider

