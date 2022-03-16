ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Residents Alert Lyndhurst Police To Would-Be Car Thieves Working Their Block, Authorities Say

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkgDm_0ehBv3Kq00
Kyle Newton, Yahzea Wooden Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

Residents alerted Lyndhurst police to a convicted car thief and an accomplice who they said were scoping out vehicles in town.

One homeowner spotted the pair trying the door handle on his neighbor's luxury car and another called 911 late Monday afternoon, March 14, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Officer Nolan James found the men -- identified as Kyle Newton, a 28-year-old repeat offender from Hillside, and Yahzea Wooden, 23, of East Orange -- walking on Riverside Avenue in North Arlington, Auteri said.

The officer questioned them separately and got stories that didn't match, the lieutenant said. He then learned that Wooden had an outstanding warrant out of Newark.

Lt. Paul Hagerty and Officer Glenn Flora assisted in taking the pair into custody, Auteri said. Detective Nick Abruscato then found area security video that cinched the case, he said.

Wooden and Newton were both charged and then released under New Jersey's bail reform law of 2017.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
12h ago

Is it me or are 90% of the car thieves, that are caught, black? Do they get caught on purpose so they can claim racism?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police Shootout Leaves Man With Truck Full Of Firearms Injured In Philly Suburbs: DA

A man with a truck full of firearms was injured when he shot at police and they returned fire overnight, authorities in Montgomery County said. Upper Providence and Limerick police responded to a 911 call of a man suffering from a mental health emergency in Mont Clare around 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Arlington, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
Lyndhurst, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
North Arlington, NJ
City
Hillside, NJ
City
East Orange, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In 2-Car Hit-Run Maryland Crash

Police have identified the woman who was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County. Jeanette Diggs, 64, of Forestville, was pronounced dead shortly after being discovered unresponsive by police on Walters Lane around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Initial investigation suggested that two separate...
FORESTVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV In Coram

A local woman was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a Long Island roadway. The crash took place around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, in Corman on North Bicycle Path, said the Suffolk County Police. The victim, identified as Merlin Elizabeth Martinez, was struck by Mark Daniels, driving...
CORAM, NY
Daily Voice

State Police Seek Assistance With Found Burial Urn In Mount Pleasant

New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance after a burial urn was found at a state park in the region. On Tuesday, March 15, police said that hikers found the urn (pictured above) on the Stone Bridge Trail in Rockefeller State Park in Mount Pleasant and brought it to state police for further investigation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
Daily Voice

Brentwood Man Killed After Colliding With Truck

A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck on Long Island. The victim was riding a 2020 Suzuki motorcycle around 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, in Brentwood near Wicks Road when the crash occurred. An investigation found that Wayne Smith, age 47, of Brentwood, lost control of...
BRENTWOOD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Yahzea Wooden#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For North Jersey Teen Missing For Weeks

Police have issued an alert for a North Jersey teen they say has been missing for more than three weeks. Alejandro Tiul Choc, 16, was last seen at his home on Main Street in Hackettstown on Monday, Feb. 21, local police said in a Wednesday, March 16 release. Choc is...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Corvette Passenger Dead, Driver Injured In Brandywine Crash: Police

One person died and another was injured in a crash in Prince George’s County, authorities said. James Courtney Jr, 48, of Washington DC, died when Cynthia Thompson, 39, of Fort Washington, hit an Acura SUV with her Chevrolet Corvette in Brandywine, according to Maryland State Police. The crash occurred...
BRANDYWINE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A man was shot and killed in Trenton Tuesday night, authorities confirmed. Police responding to the shooting report on the first block of Camden Street found Albert L. Barnes suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest around 6 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barnes, 46, was...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Intoxicated Rocky Point Driver Causes Two Wrong-Way Crashes In Suffolk County, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver caused a pair of wrong-way crashes on Long Island that left one person hospitalized, police said. In Suffolk County, Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, where there was a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Route 25A in East Shoreham.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Newburgh Man Attacks Father With Knife, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man allegedly attacked his father with a knife during a domestic argument. The attack took place around 7 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, in the City of Newburgh in the area of Van Ness Street and Carpenter Avenue for an assault. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Dead, Passenger Hurt In Shooting-Crash In Baltimore: Police

A driver crashed his car and his passenger was injured after both were shot inside a vehicle overnight in Baltimore, city police said. Police responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Cross County Boulevard around shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 16, the department said. Upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Two House Fires Break Out In Middletown

Firefighters have responded to two house fires in a Connecticut neighborhood. The fires broke out on Wednesday, March 16, in Middlesex County in the area of Clinton Avenue in Middletown, according to an announcement from Middletown Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. Police asked residents to stay clear of the areas...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy