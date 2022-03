“Tom McClintock says America is growing ‘dangerously vulnerable’ after Russia invades Ukraine,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 26) It’s good to hear that Rep. Tom McClintock thinks the fate of Ukraine matters. McClintock supported President Donald Trump, who called NATO unnecessary, threatened to withhold arms from Ukraine unless it dug up dirt on his political rival and chose to believe Vladimir Putin rather than U.S. intelligence services. Putin aided Trump’s campaign in 2016 to sow dissension, undermine our leadership and put a vain, inexperienced, easily manipulated businessman at the helm of our country. Putin succeeded beyond his wildest expectations. If McClintock wants to safeguard this country, he should be working tirelessly to steer his party away from nominating Trump again. Trump has already demonstrated that he welcomes violence to seize power.

