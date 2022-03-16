ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe releases statement on Ukraine, says more help is needed

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 14 hours ago
Sen. Inhofe FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph Votel appears before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington. Inhofe plans to announce he that he will retire from Congress before his six-year term is up, triggering a special election this year in Oklahoma to pick his replacement, according to a person who with direct knowledge of the senator's plans. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress Wednesday morning, asking the United States to send more weapons, tighten sanctions against Russia, and close the skies over his country.

Several politicians have issued their own responses to Zelenskyy’s speech and President Biden’s reaction, including Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe.

Sen. Inhofe called Zelenskyy’s speech of the the most moving speeches he’s ever heard from a foreign leader. However, he believes President Biden could do more to help the country.

You can read Inhofe’s full statement below:

“This morning began with one of the most moving speeches I’ve ever heard from a foreign leader. His message, both in Ukrainian and English, came through loud and clear: The United States must do more, and do more now.

“President Zelenskyy called for President Biden to meet the moment. Zelenskyy himself has clearly risen to the occasion.

“This half-measure by the president does not rise to the occasion. Instead of announcing $3 billion in new immediate military aid to the Ukrainians — which he has the authority to do — President Biden announced only $800 million. While the equipment in this package includes much of what my Republican colleagues and I recommended in our letter to the president yesterday, it’s not enough. We can and must send more now. This is why Congress doubled the administration’s request from $1.5 billion to $3 billion, and why we called upon the administration to send all $3 billion without delay.

“Most Oklahomans, like myself, remember the role the Oklahoma National Guard played over the years ensuring the Ukrainian military was ready for battle. I spoke with the Commander of European Command, General Wolters, earlier today, and he said he was very impressed with how the Ukrainian military is using what we’ve already provided to repel Russia’s forces — they just need more. President Zelenskyy was clear that he has an urgent need, and this administration needs to act now to use all of the funds Congress has provided.

“I’ve been clear that we should have been sending much more military aid to the Ukrainians, with more training, for more than a year. President Biden didn’t do that, and now we’re rushing to deliver aid just in time. I hope President Biden doesn’t miss this opportunity to rise to the occasion and ensure the Ukrainians have what they need to keep fighting Russian aggression.”

