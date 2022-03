GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Spectrum Health is teaming up with Michigan State University to identify which COVID-19 variants are circulating in West Michigan. MSU was among four universities sharing an $18.5 million grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to “collect and analyze genomic data to address emerging infectious disease threats and enhance the state of Michigan’s ability to respond to them,” according to a new release.

