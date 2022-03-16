A new Selena album release announced after 27 years

Hailey Baldwin proved herself to be ever-the-supportive wife as she showed up to husband Justin Bieber’s concert in an adorable, ’90s-influenced look. Hailey Baldwin supported her husband for his March 7 concert in Los Angeles and looked sexy-stylish in the process! Prior to the concert, the 25-year-old posted a series of photos and video to her Instagram showing off her outfit for the event, which included a cropped red t-shirt that showed off her slim figure, low-rise purple pants, and a ’90s-style blue-and-red tie dye bucket hat. Hailey accessorized her look with a few silver necklaces and rings, and wrote “last night” in the caption, looking back fondly on the memorable night.
Comments / 0