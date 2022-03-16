ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new Selena album release announced after 27 years

By Robin Bradshaw
Laredo Morning Times
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 27 years, the Quintanilla family announced that a new Selena album will be available for fans in April 2022. Abraham Quintanilla, the father and manager of Selena, announced the new album release and spoke with Jose’ Rosario from Latin Groove News...

