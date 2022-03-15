ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

RNC tries to stop 2020 email communications data from going to January 6 committee in latest court effort

By CNN Reporter, Justice, Katelyn Polantz, Crime
 10 hours ago
The House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol was poised to receive data from the Republican Party's email communications platform Salesforce on Wednesday, but the Republican National Committee now is getting at least a two-week delay to try to block the subpoena in...

Janie 7
8h ago

Why are they trying to hide so much and obstruct so much? I'll tell you why, because they have everything to hide and they're still covering for the former guy.

Shellie
9h ago

If they have nothing to hide what are they so worried about. The sooner they cooperate the sooner this is finished and we can move on. What seems to be the problem republicans?

Daniel Nelson
7h ago

whether you like or hate Hillary Clinton at least she testified. If the Republicans have nothing to hide turn over the records

