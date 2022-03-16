US drug overdose deaths reach another record high as deaths from fentanyl surge

A grieving mother in Louisiana has written a brutally honest obituary for her son after he died of a drug overdose, in the hopes that his story will help others.Hunter Lee Clemons, 22, died on 10 February “after a long battle with addiction,” wrote his mother, Christy Couvillier. Though devastated, she did not gloss over the cause of her son’s passing.“His family would like to speak the truth about his death,” Ms Couvillier wrote. “Silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, we would tell it a million more times.”Mr...

OBITUARIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO