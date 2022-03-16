ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halethorpe, MD

Florida woman sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zkMY_0ehBrerC00

Deriyan Woodson, 27-years-old, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for interstate domestic violence.

The victim is a 17-year-old from Halethorpe and shared a romantic relationship with Woodson.

Police say Woodson traveled from Orlando to Maryland on July 30, 2017. When she arrived to the victim's residence, she duct taped the victim's grandmother and stabbed the teenager.

Howard County officers took her into custody when she stopped at an area hotel where she checked in with the minor.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Halethorpe, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Halethorpe, MD
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy