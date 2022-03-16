Dr. Penny Borenstein recognized with Community Excellence Award

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce has awarded San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein with its first Community Excellence Award.

The award was presented to Dr. Borenstein at the Chamber's annual dinner on Saturday, March 12.

Chamber representatives say Borenstein has demonstrated excellence in communication, consistency, leadership, and empathy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Community Excellence Award was created to honor someone who has demonstrated the highest caliber of commitment to our local community," said LeBren Harris, SLO Chamber 2022 Board Chair. "The SLO Chamber was thrilled to recognize our County Public Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein, who stepped up during an incredibly difficult time to keep our community informed, connected and safe."

"Dr. Borenstein has demonstrated excellence in leadership, communication, and service throughout the pandemic," said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College President. "She bears incredible responsibility for public health with a calm grace that shields the public from the harsh reality of the pressure levied upon her as Public Health Officer in this extended pandemic. "

"I am full of gratitude for this recognition," said Dr. Borenstein. "I couldn't have shown up for our community without the help from my team at Public Health, so I would like to dedicate this to them, and to all healthcare workers who have risked their lives to care for our community through the pandemic."

The award was sponsored by Tenet Healthcare and Dignity Health.