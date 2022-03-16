Mrs. Josephine “Nanny Jo” Hindman, age 91, of Cedartown, GA passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Nanny Jo was born on July 27, 1930, in Chattanooga, TN to her late parents: Sam Sholtz and Lena Duggain Sholtz.

Mrs. Hindman was retired from Arrow Shirt Company and was a long-time member of Wimberly Hill Baptist Church. She lived life to the fullest, going jet skiing for her 80th birthday and riding a motorcycle for her 85th birthday.

She loved sewing, flowers, making fried pies and listening to the local Cedartown radio station WGAA but most importantly she loved spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hindman was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, William “Corky” Hindman; son: Gary Dennis Hindman; brother, Jr. Sholtz and sisters: Ruth Fann and Jean Melton.

Nanny Jo is survived by her loving children: Tammy Bush and her husband, David, Terry Hindman and his wife, Pam, and Wally Hindman and his wife, Ann; daughter-in-law, Joy Hindman; 7 grandchildren: Carrie Hindman, Jolie (Chane) Miller, Amy Morris, Dana (Jeffery) Baker, Kevin (Keri) Bush, Jeremy (Rebecca) Hindman, and Nicholas Hindman; 16 great-grandchildren: Kalee Hotchkiss (Michael), Alexis Hindman, Julian Boyd, Chase Miller, Cade Miller, Anslie Garrett, Jonathan Baker, Hannah Baker, Jacob Bush, Ava Bush, Nora Bush, Anna Bush, Levi Hindman, Abby Hindman, Megan Hindman and Kyler Hindman; 4 great-great grandchildren, Phoenix Hotchkiss, Aiden Skipworth, Tyler Hindman and Asher Hindman, and sister, Cat Moyers.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Hindman will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Wimberly Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Wright officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Memory Gardens with Rev. Bud Davis officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Chane Miller, Chase Miller, Jeremy Hindman, Nichols Hindman, Kevin Bush, and Jonathan Baker. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Cade Miller, Jacob Bush, Kyler Hindman, Levi Hindman and Julian Boyd.

The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 3:00 PM.

