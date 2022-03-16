ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Valspar field adjusts from quick turnaround at The Players Championship

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rgo7y_0ehBrYVi00
Defending champ Sam Burns plays a shot at the Valspar Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday in Palm Harbor. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

PALM HARBOR — The past week has been nothing but a blur for defending Valspar champion Sam Burns.

The 25-year-old hasn’t had a lot of down time this week preparing for the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook following an extended showing at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Burns finished the final round at The Players on Monday after play was suspended twice (Friday and Saturday). After tying for 26th at 4-under 284, he drove to Palm Harbor that night.

Now he and many other players in the field are trying to reset mentally in a shortened week.

After last weekend’s tumultuous schedule, Burns still struggled to remember the days.

“Playing (last) Thursday, then not playing for two days (due to inclement weather), playing my second round on Saturday or Sunday, wow, Sunday. Man, I still can’t even remember,” Burns said after Wednesday’s pro-am. “It’s been a crazy last five or six days.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfaVu_0ehBrYVi00
Justin Thomas is playing on a short week at the Valspar, as he was in The Players Championship field that did not finish up until Monday thanks to inclement weather. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

Of the 144 players competing this weekend in Palm Harbor, 34 played in Monday’s final round at The Players. Another 52 made it through at least the first two rounds.

And since Friday’s deadline to enter the Valspar, 10 golfers who competed in Ponte Vedra Beach have withdrawn from this tournament, including Paul Casey, who won the Valspar title in 2018 and 2019.

Burns understands their need for rest.

“Mentally, not playing for two rounds, the golf course changes a lot,” Burns said. “And then, physically, I played 54 holes in a couple days, so I think that was really challenging.”

Justin Thomas, ranked 8th in the world, finished in a tie for 26th Monday (3-under 285) and agreed the quick turnaround isn’t ideal.

He came out Tuesday morning and putted for a few hours to get used to the speed of the greens.

“Definitely a little bit of fatigue there,” said Thomas, 28, though he is pleased with his 1:03 p.m. tee time Thursday. “It’s not a normal week of prep, but at the same time, I feel like I’m playing pretty well, so hopefully that will just kind of continue the momentum-type thing.”

Unlike many of his peers, Collin Morikawa, 25, was able to get a normal week in ahead of the Valspar. The world No. 2 missed the cut at The Players by two strokes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiMCG_0ehBrYVi00
Collin Morikawa lines up a putt at Wednesday's Valspar Championship pro-am. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

But even with a little more down time, Morikawa doesn’t see it as an advantage.

“The guys out here are so good that even if you gave us one day, and a lot of the guys have played this course, even if you gave us one day, they would still know how to figure out the course,” Morikawa said. “They would know what’s in front of them … I think when you show up on a Thursday, the guys that really want to win and that are ready, like, they will be ready.”

Burns, meanwhile, is having a solid season. In October, he won his second career tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Since then, he’s finished in the top 5 in three tournaments.

And he is thrilled to be back at the site of his first PGA Tour victory.

“Getting here, it’s always a place I love coming back to,” Burns said, “and I’m just really excited for (Thursday).

Valspar Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, Palm Harbor

Gates open at 7 a.m. all week.

TV: 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Golf Channel; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, NBC

More: Tickets and other info, visit valsparchampionship.com

dAnntact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.d

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
Palm Harbor, FL
City
Golf, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning end road trip with convincing win over Kraken

Given the bounty of dangerous weapons the Lightning possess on the power play, the drought they’ve had lately is difficult to explain. Tampa Bay has had its share of bumps on its longest road trip of the season — slow starts, too many penalties and quiet nights from its top scorers. But going into the second period Wednesday night in Seattle against the expansion Kraken, the Lightning’s 0-for-16 slump on the power play during the trip was glaring.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valspar Championship#The Players Championship#Innisbrook
Tampa Bay Times

Video shows Gronk saying ‘there’s a very good chance’ he returns to Bucs

Bucs fans seeking any sliver of hope regarding a Rob Gronkowski return to the Bucs in 2022 found one Wednesday. Courtesy of Twitter, of course. A video tweeted by Alan Villa, owner of a well-known South Tampa eatery, shows Gronkowski inside Danny’s Barber Shop in West Tampa. The brief clip begins with Gronk saying, “There’s a very good chance,” presumably in reference to a question of whether he’ll play for the Bucs this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady’s return sealed the deal for Bucs free agent Carlton Davis

TAMPA — During his foray into free agency, Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis said a handful of factors weighed heavily in favor of the team that drafted him. There was Florida’s lack of a state income tax, the continuity of the Bucs’ coaching staff, and the inherent desire not to pull up the roots he began planting locally four years ago.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Freddie Freeman with the Rays? If you’re going to dream, then dream big

PORT CHARLOTTE — Once upon a time, the Rays flirted with the idea of signing Bryce Harper. This was back in 2019 when spring training was getting underway and Harper was still a free agent on the open market. There was no chance the Rays would come close to offering the $330 million over 13 years that Philadelphia ended up paying, but that’s not the point.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady’s phone call icing on cake for Bucs center Ryan Jensen

TAMPA — His Sunday fluctuated between celebratory, stressful and surreal. Ryan Jensen was presiding over his daughter’s birthday party and monitoring his negotiations with the Bucs when his quarterback delivered a seismic audible via phone call. Tom Brady’s message to his veteran center: Hey, let’s run it back....
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy