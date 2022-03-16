Valspar field adjusts from quick turnaround at The Players Championship

Defending champ Sam Burns plays a shot at the Valspar Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday in Palm Harbor. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

PALM HARBOR — The past week has been nothing but a blur for defending Valspar champion Sam Burns.

The 25-year-old hasn’t had a lot of down time this week preparing for the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook following an extended showing at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Burns finished the final round at The Players on Monday after play was suspended twice (Friday and Saturday). After tying for 26th at 4-under 284, he drove to Palm Harbor that night.

Now he and many other players in the field are trying to reset mentally in a shortened week.

After last weekend’s tumultuous schedule, Burns still struggled to remember the days.

“Playing (last) Thursday, then not playing for two days (due to inclement weather), playing my second round on Saturday or Sunday, wow, Sunday. Man, I still can’t even remember,” Burns said after Wednesday’s pro-am. “It’s been a crazy last five or six days.”

Justin Thomas is playing on a short week at the Valspar, as he was in The Players Championship field that did not finish up until Monday thanks to inclement weather. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

Of the 144 players competing this weekend in Palm Harbor, 34 played in Monday’s final round at The Players. Another 52 made it through at least the first two rounds.

And since Friday’s deadline to enter the Valspar, 10 golfers who competed in Ponte Vedra Beach have withdrawn from this tournament, including Paul Casey, who won the Valspar title in 2018 and 2019.

Burns understands their need for rest.

“Mentally, not playing for two rounds, the golf course changes a lot,” Burns said. “And then, physically, I played 54 holes in a couple days, so I think that was really challenging.”

Justin Thomas, ranked 8th in the world, finished in a tie for 26th Monday (3-under 285) and agreed the quick turnaround isn’t ideal.

He came out Tuesday morning and putted for a few hours to get used to the speed of the greens.

“Definitely a little bit of fatigue there,” said Thomas, 28, though he is pleased with his 1:03 p.m. tee time Thursday. “It’s not a normal week of prep, but at the same time, I feel like I’m playing pretty well, so hopefully that will just kind of continue the momentum-type thing.”

Unlike many of his peers, Collin Morikawa, 25, was able to get a normal week in ahead of the Valspar. The world No. 2 missed the cut at The Players by two strokes.

Collin Morikawa lines up a putt at Wednesday's Valspar Championship pro-am. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

But even with a little more down time, Morikawa doesn’t see it as an advantage.

“The guys out here are so good that even if you gave us one day, and a lot of the guys have played this course, even if you gave us one day, they would still know how to figure out the course,” Morikawa said. “They would know what’s in front of them … I think when you show up on a Thursday, the guys that really want to win and that are ready, like, they will be ready.”

Burns, meanwhile, is having a solid season. In October, he won his second career tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Since then, he’s finished in the top 5 in three tournaments.

And he is thrilled to be back at the site of his first PGA Tour victory.

“Getting here, it’s always a place I love coming back to,” Burns said, “and I’m just really excited for (Thursday).

Valspar Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, Palm Harbor

Gates open at 7 a.m. all week.

TV: 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Golf Channel; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, NBC

More: Tickets and other info, visit valsparchampionship.com

