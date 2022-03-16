ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party bus regulations amendments, clarified

By Darby McCarthy
 14 hours ago
Legislation to regulate transpotainment services will need a signature from the governor, but new amendments have been approved to go into effect starting on April 1.

Metro Council held a vote on Tuesday to clarify amendments on party bus regulations.

The definitions of "enclosed" and "unenclosed" vehicles have been outlined, which is important for establishing legal allowances concerning noise levels and alcohol consumption by passengers.

Passengers will be allowed to drink alcohol only on buses with a beer board permit, but they will no longer be restricted to designated seating areas while the buses are in motion.

If the party buses intend to deviate from established metro routes or hours of operation, they will need approval.

Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Department of Transportation officers will have authority to enforce these rules.

The party bus businesses must also submit an application to the Metro Transportation and Licensing Commission (MTLC) to be approved to operate.

MTLC will consult with metro insurance and claims managers to set minimum insurance requirements for the buses.

