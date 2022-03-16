ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers pushing for stricter punishment for swatting calls

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYK6P_0ehBqz2a00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Several Ohio lawmakers are pushing for tougher laws when it comes to swatting calls .

Senate Bill 292 would make swatting calls a third-degree felony, or a first-degree felony if someone is seriously hurt as a result of the prank.

Swatting calls are when someone intentionally reports a false violent threat as a prank.

Several police agencies across the state have dealt with swatting calls over the past few years.

Man steals ATM from Wadsworth laundromat: Caught on video

In November 2018 , close to 150 law enforcement officers responded to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital after receiving calls that a suspect was holding hostages. It was later determined to be a hoax.

“We can’t afford to send our first responders on wild goose chases for no reason,” said State Sen. Kenny  Yuko. “Anytime you are taking away first responders from doing their job for some ridiculous reason like this, you are putting someone’s life at risk.”

The bill would also allow emergency response officials to bill someone for what it cost their agency to respond to the fake call.

“I am certainly hopeful that this will be a deterrent to that type of nefarious activity,” said State Sen. Kristina Roegner.

Semi lands in Streetsboro backyard after Ohio Turnpike crash

The senate bill is being sponsored by State Sen. Andrew Brenner, of Delaware County. A similar bill is being introduced in the house.

“I will be watching closely to find out the views of law enforcement and civil liberty organizations and try to balance,” said State Rep. Casey Weinstein. “We want to discourage false reporting. I think our first responders are already taxed enough in terms of their time and the strain on their resources. “

Some lawmakers said they hope to vote on the bill soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

Patty J.
12h ago

They need to get it done,,,,These ppl pranking need to be hit in the wallet. We need to depend on our Law Enforcements to show up in a emergency. Some people have way too much time on their hands and lack of common sense.

Reply
5
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio’s redistricting maps struck down a third time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state’s proposed Ohio Statehouse redistricting maps for the third time, putting the May 3 primary election in jeopardy. In a ruling issued Wednesday, the state’s Redistricting Commission was ordered back to come up with a fourth plan for the state’s Senate and House […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wadsworth, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hate crime charge for teen recorded whipping classmate

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana charged a white high schooler with a hate crime after he was recorded throwing cotton balls at a Black student and then hitting him with his belt. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the 15-year-old freshman at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma was arrested Tuesday. A video […]
HOUMA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brenner
Person
Kristina Roegner
Person
Kenny Yuko
Person
Casey Weinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Ohio Turnpike#Swatting#Lawmakers#Police#Senate#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland officials, religious leaders remember lives lost during COVID pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday was a day of remembrance and resilience in the City of Cleveland. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, along with local faith leaders, gathered Tuesday night at Cleveland Music Hall to remember all those who have died from COVID-19. “We’ve lost mothers, fathers, teachers, nurses, brothers and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy