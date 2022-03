TRENTON – On a sun-kissed day in the capital city, Yazminelly Gonzalez sat at a picnic table at Juan Martinez Memorial Park and waxed nostalgic about her dad’s legacy. Fanning herself as she held back tears, the 42-year-old Trenton special education teacher, who received her undergraduate degree from University of Maryland Eastern Shore, recalled how her late father, Juan Martinez, dragged his children out of the house to pick up trash at the former Lamberton Street Park, which was renamed for Martinez in 2016.

