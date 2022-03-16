ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synthetic Biologics GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.01

By Pranav Ghumatkar
 15 hours ago
Synthetic Biologics press release (NYSE:SYN): FY GAAP EPS of...

Concert Pharma GAAP EPS of -$1.01 misses by $0.24, revenue of $0.01M in-line

“Our team is extremely proud and motivated by our success in enrolling more than 1,200 patients in our THRIVE-AA Phase 3 program in line with our projected timelines. This represents a significant milestone for Concert as we focus on commercializing CTP-543 to help meet the needs of the alopecia areata patient community,” said Roger Tung, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals. “We expect 2022 to be a data rich year, with the first key CTP-543 Phase 3 data readout next quarter.”
5 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to report quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $960.24 million after the closing bell. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.1% to $241.58 in after-hours trading. International Paper Company (NYSE:...
Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
Cellectis GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $1.94M

Cellectis press release (NASDAQ:CLLS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18. Revenue of $1.94M (-86.0% Y/Y). The company said the decrease was driven by lower volumes of product sold in 2021 as it had substantially completed the wind-down of its soybean product line prior to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Bio-Path GAAP EPS of -$1.55 misses by $0.27

Bio-Path press release (NASDAQ:BPTH): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.55 misses by $0.27. As of December 31, 2021, the company had cash of $23.8M; Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $9.9M vs. $11M for the comparable period in 2020. Net cash provided by...
Lipocine GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $16.1M

Lipocine press release (NASDAQ:LPCN): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.01. As of December 31, 2021, the company had $44.6 million of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable investments, compared to $19.7 million of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities as of December 31, 2020.
Boqii ADS GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $52.2M

Boqii ADS press release (NYSE:BQ): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06. Revenue of $52.2M (+6.3% Y/Y). EBITDA was a loss of $4.0M, representing an improvement from a loss of RMB79.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Total GMV was $128.1 million, representing an increase of 6.9% from RMB763.8...
