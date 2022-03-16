ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine police searching for 2 related to Walmart theft

By Katie Shatsby
 14 hours ago

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bellefontaine Police Department is searching for two suspects related to a theft from a Walmart.

According to a Facebook post by Bellefontaine police, the white male is described to be bald and middle-aged wearing a gray hoodie with a red shirt under it, blue jeans and black shoes. The white female was wearing a tan or white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a white headband in her hair.

Bellefontaine police said they both were seen getting into a white Toyota sedan when they left.

Police asked if anyone has any information to contact Sgt. Morgan with the Bellefontaine Police Department at (937) 599-1010.

