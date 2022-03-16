Bellefontaine police searching for 2 related to Walmart theft
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bellefontaine Police Department is searching for two suspects related to a theft from a Walmart.Man dead after Perry Township crash identified
According to a Facebook post by Bellefontaine police, the white male is described to be bald and middle-aged wearing a gray hoodie with a red shirt under it, blue jeans and black shoes. The white female was wearing a tan or white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a white headband in her hair.
Bellefontaine police said they both were seen getting into a white Toyota sedan when they left.
Police asked if anyone has any information to contact Sgt. Morgan with the Bellefontaine Police Department at (937) 599-1010.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0