ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former WGN-TV reporter Merri Dee dies at 86

WGN News
WGN News
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pvAn_0ehBpemm00

WGN-TV is saddened following the death of our former broadcaster and community relations director Merri Dee.

Dee, 86, was a local television star with 43 years in Chicago broadcasting, nearly all of them spent at WGN.

She was a staff announcer and reporter from 1972-1983 and later served as Director of Community Relations until 2008.

She overcame adversity over and over again. Many will remember the story of her kidnapping at gunpoint when she was shot and almost killed. Dee survived and became an inspiration to others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PE5bx_0ehBpemm00
Recent picture of Dee with friends

She was an author, a motivational speaker, a panelist, a career coach and an advocate for violence prevention.

Dee was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists’ Hall of Fame and was also the Illinois State President of AARP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 19

Yagottabkidding
14h ago

Her presence and a beautiful WGN voice stilled. We always heard Merri over the broadcasts of Chicago's Very Own. Merri's clear and comfortable sound made her an icon here in Chicago for many years. I'll always remember her, too, whenever I watched The Bozo Show. Her voice proliferated through, before, and after the breaks for the show. Her WGN presence was and always will be an undeniable force. RIP Merri Dee. I'm fortunate to have your sound on many of my WGN archive VCR tapes! God bless your memory and family.....Chicago's Very Own, Merri Dee.

Reply
8
Tina Harden
13h ago

Sending love and prayers out to her family, Rest In Peace Beautiful Queen. 😇🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
5
Supergirl lady
12h ago

She's was a beautiful lady and show such grace and elegance on WGN RIP CONDOLENCES TO HER FAMILY. 😔😊

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Pervis Spann, Chicago radio legend, dies at 89

CHICAGO — Pervis Spann, ‘the BLUES man,’ has died from complications due to Alzheimer’s. He was 89. The Chicago radio legend is credited as the person who helped put some of the biggest artists on the map, with many remembering him as a music powerhouse. Spann was so much more than just a disc jockey […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV’s star’s death. In the incident report released by the […]
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn Tv#Community Relations#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN News

Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters […]
ORLANDO, FL
WGN News

9 killed, including 6 college students, in Texas collision

Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN News

Demonstrations held after Chicago officers in Toledo, Alvarez fatal shootings not charged

CHICAGO — The Chicago officers involved in two high-profile deadly shootings last year will not be criminally charged. A demonstration started around noon Wednesday hoping to persuade the state’s attorney to change her mind. Protest and rallies were held outside Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office downtown. On Tuesday, Foxx announced her decision not to […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Transgender activist Elise Malary missing, last seen in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — A transgender activist from Evanston has disappeared and family and friends are pleading for help in the search. Family said the last time they spoke to Elise Malary, 31, was on March 9. Police said she was last seen on the 700 block of Hinman Avenue. According to Block Club Chicago — […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Chicago Cubs owners launching bid to buy EPL club Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — The owners of the Chicago Cubs said Wednesday that they will make a bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea. The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich forced to sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government and banned by the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Jussie Smollett lawyers file emergency motion

CHICAGO — The lawyers for former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett filed an emergency motion to pause his sentence and grant bond. Smollett, 39, started serving his 150 day sentence at the Cook County jail last Thursday after Judge James Linn sentenced the actor for lying to police that he had been the target of a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed

NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday, drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and […]
PETS
WGN News

WGN News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy