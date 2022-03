Many more people are affected by homelessness and hunger than ever before. CHUM needs your help with their food shelf and general needs for the homeless and low-income. Some of the needs haven't changed, but they need more of them. Some of the needs are new and can help many people. Many of the homeless are living in tents. So, tents and camping equipment are a must.

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO