ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wishes A New ‘Walking Dead’ Series Hadn’t Been Announced Until The Original Series Is Over

By Josh Kurp
UproxxPublisher
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead is coming to an end soon, but The Walking Dead Universe is still shambling along. Tales of the Walking Dead, with its stacked cast, premieres this August, while Daryl and Carol are getting one spinoff and Negan and Maggie are getting another that finds them taking Manhattan, not...

uproxx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Walking Dead’ Maggie and Negan Spinoff ‘Isle of the Dead’ Set at AMC

Click here to read the full article. “The Walking Dead” continues to live on at AMC, with the network greenlighting a spinoff centered on Maggie and Negan. Both Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return for the spinoff, which is currently titled “Isle of the Dead.” The six-episode series will see the two characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series is expected to debut in AMC...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star's new movie is now available to watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's latest film is streaming on Netflix. The movie, The Humans, is a psychological drama where three generations of a Pennsylvania family reunite to celebrate Thanksgiving — but this won't be the happy gathering one might expect. An adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Aaron Replaces Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Lucky Ones" episode of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes meets Governor Milton and her New World Order in the comic books, but it's Aaron (Ross Marquand) who gives Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) the grand tour of Alexandria on The Walking Dead. In Season 11 Episode 12, ambitious Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) arranges meetings with the leaders of the allied communities: Aaron of Alexandria, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) of Hilltop, and Rachel (Avianna Mynhier) of Oceanside. Hornsby plans an expansion of the Commonwealth empire, but the joint agreement hinges on Maggie's approval — if Hilltop declines the offer, so does Oceanside, and the Commonwealth cuts off Alexandria from its resources and supplies.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
CinemaBlend

Holy Rick Grimes: The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln And Norman Reedus Reunited In Georgia, But Why?

As fans of The Walking Dead prepare to say goodbye to the zombie apocalypse drama they’ve been watching for years, it seems like one former star is stirring up quite the speculation about his future with the series. Andrew Lincoln reunited with Norman Reedus in Georgia recently, as the AMC series is said to be filming its final episodes, so what’s going on?
GEORGIA STATE
TVGuide.com

12 Shows Like Ozark to Watch While You Wait for the Series Finale

Ozark, one of the last holdovers from an earlier era of Netflix when the streaming service still made shows that could conceivably air on HBO or FX, is in the middle of its final season. Season 4 will return to Netflix for its last seven episodes on Friday, April 29, wrapping up the story of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), who moved to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region from Chicago to launder money for a drug cartel and ended up at the center of a power struggle between multiple cartels, the FBI, the Kansas City mafia, local criminals, state politicians, a pharmaceutical company, and a few players we're probably forgetting. And they're doing it all while trying to keep their marriage together and make money for themselves. It's a dangerous game. We don't know how it's going to end, but we guarantee it will be bloody.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Original Series#Muppets
IndieWire

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Absence Inspires Increasingly Awkward Workarounds — and Twitter Snark

Click here to read the full article. There isn’t much enthusiasm to curb for the current season of “The Goldbergs.” Following the toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against star Jeff Garlin, “The Goldbergs” appears to have opted to use a stand-in for Garlin’s character. However, longtime fans are calling out the shoddy post-production attempts at smoothing over the behind-the-scenes drama. See a clip below. With those episodes now airing, fans have taken to social media to criticize the sloppiness of the special effects, especially when it came to a Goldberg family wedding scene during Episode 15 of Season 9. “They should either...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Original L.A. Law Star to Return for Sequel Series Pilot

Jill Eikenberry, star of the original L.A. Law, is set to return for the pilot episode of the ABC revival series from former Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim. According to Deadline, Eikenberry will reprise her role as Ann Kelsey, a role she played on all eight seasons of the original NBC series. In the revival pilot, Kelsey is now a judge. Eikenberry will join other original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their respective roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Hocus Pocus 2': 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Ginger Minj Joins Cast As Drag Winifred Sanderson, Thora Birch Not Returning

Some interesting cast developments have been discovered as post-production begins on Hocus Pocus 2. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, sources have spotted RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars 6-star Ginger Minj on the film's set. Reportedly, Minj will appear in a minor role as one of three queens impersonating the Sanderson Sisters, who later get to meet their inspirations in a spell-tacular performance. While the identities of her fellow Sisters are currently under wraps, Minj will be showing off her take on Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson. This will be Minj's fourth appearance in a feature film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
hypebeast.com

'The Walking Dead' Announces Fifth Spinoff Series 'Isle of the Dead'

AMC on Monday announced that The Walking Dead will receive its fifth spinoff series, titled Isle of the Dead. The upcoming six-episode show will star Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in their flagship roles as Maggie and Negan, respectively. The series envisions the aforementioned characters “traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland,” according to a press release. The fallen cityscape is inhabited by a population of dead and denizens who have turned New York City into an entirely new place “full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained

The eleventh episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 follows Eugene’s attempts to find Stephanie, who goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Princess joins her friend to find his vanished lover and they step into a maze of secrets. Carol gains the trust of Lance Hornsby as the deputy governor of the Commonwealth continues to get impressed by her abilities. Connie is persistent about clearing the smoke that looms over Tyler Davis and the anti-Commonwealth group. The episode ends with shocking revelations and we have taken a detailed look at the same. Here are our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Isle of the Dead - 5th The Walking Dead Spin-off Ordered to Series - Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Star + Promotional Poster

NEW YORK – March 7, 2022 – AMC Networks today announced that it has greenlit a new series set in The Walking Dead Universe, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Isle of the Dead envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Set to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2023, the first season will consist of six episodes. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons and has an overall deal with AMC Studios, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan will also serve as executive producers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

New 'Party Down' Set Image Recreates the Charm of the Original Series

Party Down may have been a cult classic of a comedy, but the show is heading back to Starz soon with a lot of the main cast. And now Adam Scott has shared a new look at the cast! Scott took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, Ryan Hansen, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao in the iconic Party Down Catering looks. You know, a crisp white shirt and a bright pink bow tie!
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy