Springdale Job Corps is Hiring!

I started a new job a few months ago at a medium-size company in another state. The job was advertised as remote, and before I applied, several employees and the HR recruiter assured me it was for remote work. However, my boss made clear from the start that he did not approve of remote work and had been outvoted by the rest of the management team. Now that coronavirus infections seem to be dropping, he expects me to move when the office reopens later this spring so I can work on-site. My family doesn’t want to move, but encouraged me to take the position because it’s a fantastic opportunity (great pay, benefits, culture, growth). I’m hoping we can renegotiate, but am not sure how to prepare for the conversation.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO