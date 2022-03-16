ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Springdale Job Corps is Hiring!

woodvillageor.gov
 15 hours ago

Springdale Job Corps Center is hiring! The organization has...

www.woodvillageor.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Employers look to hire through job fair before Spring Break

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Since the pandemic, many employers have struggled to get back to a full capacity work staff. A job fair was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Wednesday, where dozens were looking to hire employees in time for spring break. Job fair coordinator, John Sheftic...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Hiring 50 People For Summer Jobs

The City of Tulsa is looking to hire pool managers, lifeguards, pool cashiers, and camp counselors for the summer. Some of the jobs pay up to $13 an hour. Before the pools fill up with kids, they'll need to hire lifeguards to be on duty first. "We have our staff...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
KARK

Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in information technology, business, more

EMPLOYER: The University of Arkansas at Little Rock. JOB TITLE: Alumni and Development Systems Specialist. The Alumni and Development Systems Specialist is a position within Information Technology Services that works directly with the Associate Vice Chancellor for Advancement Services and end-users in the Office of Alumni and Development to deliver technical services, reporting, integration, configuration, and custom programming in support of our end users’ advancement/fundraising efforts.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Middletown Press

Hire, Get Hired, and Earn Revenue with This Job Board

Despite the barriers to starting a business being lower than ever, it's still difficult to find the right talent for your company or, on the flip side, find your dream job. Hiring (or getting hired) shouldn't be such an enormous hassle for so many people, especially since we're all ultimately trying to find one another. That's where Niceboard Modern-Day Job Board comes in. A year-long subscription is on sale for just $699 (reg. $1,236).
JOBS
Washington Post

I was hired for a remote job, but my boss now wants me in the office

I started a new job a few months ago at a medium-size company in another state. The job was advertised as remote, and before I applied, several employees and the HR recruiter assured me it was for remote work. However, my boss made clear from the start that he did not approve of remote work and had been outvoted by the rest of the management team. Now that coronavirus infections seem to be dropping, he expects me to move when the office reopens later this spring so I can work on-site. My family doesn’t want to move, but encouraged me to take the position because it’s a fantastic opportunity (great pay, benefits, culture, growth). I’m hoping we can renegotiate, but am not sure how to prepare for the conversation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Beth Torres

New report shows California company ranks first in hiring for hybrid jobs

Employee working at home on laptop.Jenny Ueberberg/Unsplash. The labor shortage means many companies are doing whatever it takes to recruit and retain talented workers. Companies are reevaluating the benefits, perks, and working conditions they offer employees. One of the most sought-after requirements workers are looking for in new employment is the ability to work from home at least part of the time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FL Radio Group

“Schuyler Hires” Job Fair Set for Next Week

The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with CSS Workforce NY will host Schuyler Hires, a new job fair on March 22nd at the Seneca Lake Events Center. Employers in and around Schuyler County who are looking for full- or part-time help are invited to register for the event. Set-up begins at 9 am. The job fair is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Job seekers are invited to contact the Career Center in Montour Falls (info@csswfny.com) for help with a resume or interviewing tips ahead of the Job Fair.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy