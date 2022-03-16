Registration open for annual Cream Puff 5K at Wisconsin State Fair

The sweetest run is returning this summer!

Registration is now open for the sixth annual Cream Puff 5K, which will take place on Wednesday, Jul 20 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Early bird pricing is available now through April 1 by clicking here .

Benefits include an admission ticket to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, a cool T-shirt, a collectible finisher’s ribbon and an after-party at Wednesday Night Live with a free Michelob or Coca-Cola product.

Shotgun starts at 6:30 p.m. for 5K runners and 6:45 p.m. for 1K walkers. There will be a Wednesday Night Live after-part at 7 p.m.

There is also a virtual option where you can run or walk where and when you want and receive benefits including a voucher for a three-pack of Original Cream Puffs, according to the Wisconsin State Fair.

Wisconsin State Fair

If you register 13 or more adults using the same team name, all team members will receive a discount. Wisconsin Stat Fair will also print your company, family or other special name on the back of the shirt.

For more information, click here .

