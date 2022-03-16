ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gail Box: How March helps ready us for many new opportunities

By Gail Box / Religion columnist
 5 days ago

There is no question that down here in south Texas, we are very ready for warm days of enriching soil and getting fields of grain ready by digging and planting. Of course, winter can “dig it’s heels in” for a few left-over winter temperatures before real warmth sets in. All is up to God.

Still, we can use the relatively cool days to begin to ready ourselves in consulting the Lord of what may be important to Him, also. In any community there are always chances to serve others in many different ways. Some churches, (especially mine), do food give-aways and keep food banks supplied for those in need. Remember how Jesus fed the group of 5,000 men, plus the women and children? He started with only five loaves and two fish and one more thing - the most important ”thing” of all:

“Ordering the people to sit down on the grass, He took the five

loaves and the two fish, and looking up toward heaven, He blessed

the food, and breaking the loaves He gave them to the disciples,

and the disciples gave them to the crowds, and they all ate and

were satisfied.” Matthew 14:19 - 20a.

So, which part of the above scripture is the most important? You’re right if you said,

“He blessed the food …” Whatever we do for God as we follow Jesus’ lead, will come out as a blessing for the giver as well as for the receiver.

I think “March” is a good name for the month of this time of the year. Farmers here begin stirring up the soil and getting it ready to establish their fields and crops for the coming year. They get out of winter and “march” into what we’ll need for the coming year of food, etc.

It can also be the time to gather again with friends or family for get-togethers after a hard winter. As Christians, we are sometimes referred to as “those who march to a different drum.” And truly, we are marching in God’s army.

Let’s look at our “marching army.” We have spent a busy winter with family and friends and holiday happenings. Now we come into spring and have more outside activities and work beginning. The weather heats up a bit, and that gets us outside more. In other words, we get ready to “march” into warmer months. It’s a time to go out more and to plant the seeds of salvation as the disciples of Jesus did so long ago. That’s the beauty of spring…watching the trees put out buds of new leaves, rose bushes come alive, and see the new green grass grow.

It’s truly a time to realize we can more freely visit with friends, make new friends, and to remind others what Jesus spoke about to His disciples so long ago:

“And Jesus came up and spoke to them, saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe. All that I commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Matthew 28: 18 - 20.

Comments welcomed to: gailbox@consolidated.net

